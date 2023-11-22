TikTok parent company used AI to optimize Linux kernel, boosting performance and efficiency

By Matthew Connatser
A technical presentation from Chinese tech company ByteDance — which is best known for creating TikTok — detailed how it used AI and machine learning to make the Linux kernel run better on any hardware (via TechSpot). ByteDance believes that in the future computer engineers will likely have to lean on AI for kernel optimization. And with the gains touted in the presentation, those claims might be right.

ByteDance gave its presentation at the Linux Plumbers Conference on Nov. 14 — and though you might think the developer of TikTok is out of place here, you'd be wrong. The presentation, delivered by ByteDance engineer Cong Wang, was heavily detailed both technically and academically (it was made for computer engineers, after all).

The general gist of the presentation: ByteDance used AI to make the Linux kernel (the core of the operating system) much more efficient and performant across all kinds of hardware. We've recently seen AI help make GPU drivers more efficient, but doing the same thing in the kernel of an OS is a significant step up as a technical feat.

That this AI-powered solution worked universally is a big deal, as hardware-specific optimizations are often required to achieve good performance — and that can be challenging for developers because there are so many possible combinations of components.

The presentation detailed how AI optimizations were able to reduce memory usage by 30% — and that was using existing Linux tools, just more efficiently. Network latency was also improved by up to 12% with AI that has prior knowledge (which wouldn't be hard to obtain on a computer used regularly).

ByteDance concluded that AI-assisted kernel optimization could also help balance CPU usage, use cache more effectively, and even detect malware. At the same time, it also acknowledged that machine learning and AI wasn't a silver bullet: real human engineers will apparently not be replaced by computers any time soon for coding kernels.

Matthew Connatser
Matthew Connatser

Matthew Connatser is a freelancing writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes articles about CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, and computers in general.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Order 66
    I wonder how much this improves gaming performance, if at all.
  • hotaru.hino
    My hope is ByteDance will honor the GPL requirements and upload their changes somewhere so that whatever changes the AI did can be studied.

    But given the political implications...
  • TJ Hooker
    hotaru.hino said:
    My hope is ByteDance will honor the GPL requirements and upload their changes somewhere so that whatever changes the AI did can be studied.

    But given the political implications...
    GPL applies when distributing software. Unless this tweaked kernel is present in software they actually release, I don't think they have any obligation to make the source code changes available.
  • Grobe
    TJ Hooker said:
    Unless this tweaked kernel is present in software they actually release, I don't think they have any obligation to make the source code changes available.
    Also, my gut feeling is this was more proof of concept and not a stable and proven version ready for everyday use.
  • NinoPino
    Without source code to review and most importantly Torvalds approvation, optimizations are worthless.
