Unofficial CineBench R15 Extreme Edition Mod Launches

CineBench R15 has been one of the go to benchmarks, for any and all looking to see how well their processors compete on the world stage. Whether it’s stress-testing your latest overclock, or cranking out some numbers to see how well your chip compares to the latest 16 core behemoth, it’s an invaluable tool for everyone, from reviewers like ourselves, to the everyday consumer.

However, as benchmarks go, it was originally designed for back in the days when most mainstream CPUs only packed in a paltry four cores. Now on the other hand, with the average processor inching ever closer to twice that number, and with the highest of high end consumer parts multiplying those four cores by a factor of eight, the benchmark is starting to show its age.

With most runs completing in less time than it actually takes for the turbo to engage and disengage fully, it’s actually one of the reasons why, personally I complete three consecutive runs, back to back to give an accurate figure, before committing to a second and third test.

This is where the Extreme Edition mod comes in. Pioneered and developed by Guru3D’s HWGeek, what the unofficial Extreme Edition mod does is multiply the base render resolution by a factor of four, increasing the workload, and decreasing scores by a similar amount. For instance a Ryzen 7 2700X, scoring 1,671 points in the standard Maxxon distributed CineBench R15, scores only 422 points in the modded variant.

As the core war heats up, and number bloat rises, this could very well be an answer to our multi-threaded problem. You can find the download link here, to give it a shot yourself.