CircuitPython Officially Supported by Over 300 Microcontrollers

The Adafruit blog has published an announcement confirming over 300 boards now officially support CircuitPython. These microcontrollers can be used for tons of cool projects and CircuitPython adds a new level of accessibility that makes programming modules, including the Raspberry Pi , in many ways much easier.

CircuitPython is a barebones programming language that simplifies coding by eliminating unecessary bloat and focusing only on what’s needed. To get a better idea of what it’s capable of, check out our guides on how to use CircuitPython on the Raspberry Pi and on the Raspbery Pi Pico RP2040 board.

According to Adafruit, the 300+ boards supporting CircuitPython include both official and third-party creations from companies as well as open source projects made by members of the Raspberry Pi community. There are tons of microcontrollers out there to take advantage of for your projects and some of the best ones around are RP2040 boards .

Adafruit provides a complete list of officially supported boards on the CircuitPython website . Examples include most any RP2040 board, NXP, Nordic, Espressif boards and plenty more. Check out the complete list to see if the board you want to use will work or to find alternatives for your project that support CircuitPython.

It’s not enough to support CircuitPython, special libraries are created to absolve much of the hard work and so far over 350 are available to download. There is a complete list of libraries available on the CircuitPython website including a package that bundles many of them together. If you want to see what these libraries are capable of, check out our tutortial on how to create a Simon Says game using the Raspberry Pi Pico along with the aid of CircuitPython.