Community Questions: What Do You Think of AMD's 50th Anniversary?

AMD reached a huge milestone this week: 50 consecutive years in computer hardware. This is a profound achievement, especially for a company operating in an industry that has more than its fair share of fallen titans. Over the course of those 50 years, AMD played a crucial role in transforming both the consumer and enterprise hardware industries, sparking innovation and change throughout each decade.

While AMD has the reputation of being the perennial underdog to behemoth Intel, that certainly was not always the case. AMD was the first to 1 GHz and had the foresight to understand the importance of graphics chips, as evidenced by its purchase of ATI in 2006 (check out our celebration recap and condensed picture story for the complete history of AMD).

It's an open secret that the Tom’s Hardware Community has its fair share of AMD fans. AMD’s never ending rivalry with Intel is one of the reasons why computer hardware enthusiasts worldwide love following the company. Even if you’re not an AMD fan, it’s hard not to appreciate the continued competition AMD provides for Intel.

In honor of AMD’s 50th anniversary, the Community Team wants to open the floor to all of you. What’s your favorite AMD memory? Is there a particular product that put you on Team Red? Are you an Intel user that still respects the other x86? Let us know what you think on the Tom's Hardware Forums!

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons