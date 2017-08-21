Trending

BioWare Montreal Halts Single-Player, Story Update For 'Mass Effect: Andromeda'

If you’re hoping for more story content in Mass Effect: Andromeda’s campaign, you’re out of luck. On Saturday, the Montreal arm of the large studio announced that it won’t release additional updates or content for the single-player experience.

In a short announcement on the game’s website, BioWare stated that update 1.10, which came out on July 31, was the final patch to the game, which also means that it won’t receive any downloadable content (DLC) in the future. This news comes as a shock to fans who are used to additional content. The three previous Mass Effect titles all received multiple DLC packs that added new storylines, characters, or missions.

The studio didn’t specifically cite a reason for the stoppage, but it’s clear that the studio had no shortage of issues with the game before and after its release. Those with EA or Origin Access played the game before launch, and some reported a constant black screen during startup or graphics issues while using its high dynamic range (HDR) visual feature. As we wrote in our hands-on story, Mass Effect: Andromeda also suffered from mediocre facial animations for its characters. Complaints and criticisms from fans and journalists alike prompted the studio to make a statement not long after launch, which acknowledged the feedback. In April, BioWare announced that it would release a series of updates to fix problems that plagued the campaign and multiplayer modes. Later updates, like the one in early July, added more content to the multiplayer experience, although the campaign didn’t receive new stories or missions at all.

The lack of additional content means that you’ll have to look to other mediums to continue the story of the Pathfinder. BioWare mentioned that it will “continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the quarian ark.” One facet of the game that will still receive updates is multiplayer.

“In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character kits, and what’s in store for N7 Day,” the company said.

The expectations for a new Mass Effect, especially with the end of Commander Shepard’s story in Mass Effect 3, were high, and it seems that BioWare Montreal couldn’t rise to meet the challenge. Its Edmonton branch, however, excited fans at E3 with the announcement of a new game called Anthem. With all the focus on the new project and this recent development for Mass Effect: Andromeda, we can only wonder about the fate of future installments of the popular sci-fi franchise.

