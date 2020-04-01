Coronavirus Researchers Get Free Access to D-Wave Quantum Computers

Quantum computing has been around for a while, but that power doesn't come cheap. However, in the fight against coronavirus, D-Wave announced this week that it is offering up its quantum computers to COVID-19 researchers free of charge via the cloud.

Through the program, researchers get "unlimited, commercial contract-level access" to the Leap 2, which provides access to the D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer. packed with 2,000 qubits, or small superconducting devices. In its announcement, D-Wave said Leap 2 can solve problems with as many as 10,000 fully connected variables.

Researchers include anyone looking for a solution to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, be that work on finding a cure or those working out how to deal with logistics and distribution. As long as your cause is to help mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, D-Wave will take you on board.

To help out, D-Wave also took on partners such as Volkswagen, Denso, Kyocera and various university research teams to help newcomers with their work. TechCrunch noted that a commercial license ensures that researchers won't be forced to publish their findings or be restricted to one minute per month.

“D-Wave and its partners and customers have significant quantum computing expertise, D-Wave's CEO, Alan Baratz. said in a statement. "Together, we hope we can aid the solutions to problems using hybrid quantum-classical solutions. We want to expand the computational capabilities available to experts across disciplines, verticals, and geographies and bring the community’s deep quantum knowledge to bear on the complex and dynamic COVID-19 situation” said

We are curious to see what quantum computing can offer to help keep this pandemic under control. In the meantime, you can also join the fight against COVID-19 by joining the Tom's Hardware Folding@Home team.