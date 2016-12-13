Trending

Corsair Unwraps MP500, Its First NVMe SSD

By Corsair 

Like a child in the middle of the night, Corsair went under the Christmas tree to unwrap a package before CESmas. Inside was a new, high-performance entry to the Force Series dubbed MP500.

The Force Series MP500 is Corsair's first NVMe-protocol SSD. The company partnered with Phison to bring the high-performance product to market. This is just the latest in a line of recent products from Corsair to feature the Phison controller. The partnership started with the Neutron XT that Corsair later tweaked with firmware and NAND then re-released as the Neutron XTi. The Force LE also featured a Phison S10 controller with lower-cost NAND. It was priced low enough to make our Best SSDs list for a couple of months in 2016.

ProductMP500 120GBMP500 240GBMP500 480GB
Pricing$109.99$169.99$324.99
ControllerPhison PS5007-E7Phison PS5007-E7Phison PS5007-E7
DRAM256MB DDR3512MB DDR31GB DDR3
NAND128GB Toggle256GB Toggle512GB Toggle
InterfacePCIe 3.0 x4PCIe 3.0 x4PCIe 3.0 x4
ProtocolNVMeNVMeNVMe
Sequential Read3,000 MB/s3,000 MB/s3,000 MB/s
Sequential Write2,400 MB/s2,400 MB/s2,400 MB/s
Random Read150,000 IOPS250,000 IOPS250,000 IOPS
Random Write90,000 IOPS225,000 IOPS225,000 IOPS
Endurance175 TBW349 TBW698 TBW
Warranty3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited

The Force MP500 will come to market just in time to enter the first year of entry-level and mainstream NVMe competition as the industry, and end users, look to move beyond the bottleneck of legacy AHCI. The MP500 shows excellent promise with up to 3,000 MB/s sequential read and 2,400 MB/s sequential write performance. The Corsair website lists MSRP starting at $109.99 for the 120GB model and $324.99 for 480GB, which is the largest capacity available at launch. We rarely see MSRPs hold, so expect to pay less for the MP500 SSDs at Amazon and Newegg.

In 2017, Corsair will face heavy competition from other new NVMe protocol devices coming to market. Its partner in the MP500, Phison, will have several products shipping with the PS5007-E7 controller including the MyDigitalSSD BPX and Patriot Wildfire M.2. Even though both M.2 2280 E7-based products currently shipping appear identical, the firmware, NAND and pricing separate the two. It will be interesting to see what Corsair does to make the MP500 stand out now that NVMe has weakened Samsung's EVO shield.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BadAsAl 13 December 2016 15:31
    Wow, read/write speeds are impressive and stay consistent across the different sizes. If the speeds are anywhere near advertised this has to be one of the fastest, if not the fastest, consumer data storage devices. Might have to pick one up for testing purposes!
  • dgingeri 13 December 2016 15:59
    Add those performance numbers to the name Corsair, and they become hot commodities. This definitely has me interested.
  • Hoyzon 13 December 2016 18:49
    Is it faster than the Samsung 960 EVO/PRO?
  • dgingeri 13 December 2016 18:51
    According to the numbers, it beats the 960 EVO and matches the 960 Pro, being a little faster on writes and a little slower on reads compared to the 960 Pro. However, that is just by the numbers. We have yet to see a review on it, so we'll have to wait and see.
  • Hoyzon 13 December 2016 19:16
    That is amazing, and it looks like it is actually available, and not that much expensive either, i hope to get one soon.
  • Jim90 13 December 2016 19:30
    Excellent, some immediate competition for Samsung 960. At least NVMe will guarantee plenty competition.
    Hopefully AMD can do the same thing with Intel and NVIDIA.
  • thundervore 13 December 2016 20:38
    Aesthetics are good. Black PCB, nice branded Corsair heatsink with the correct text orientation.
  • purpleponyspank 13 December 2016 21:48
    Impressed to see 1GB of cache too, on the larger one. Samsung has 512MB on it's ~500GB 960 Pro model
  • Bruce427 13 December 2016 23:51
    On the surface, this looks like it *could* be the replacement for owners of Samsung 256GB 950 PROs who are ready to upgrade, but disappointed that Samsung deleted that capacity from their new 960 Pro lineup (a big mistake).

    But many a *promising* drive has not lived up to expectations under four corner benchmarking. We'll just have to wait and see.

    Chris, any idea on the time-frame for a full review?

    Also, when do you expect to have your review of the 500GB 960 EVO ready?
  • Jim90 14 December 2016 08:42
    Just saw the price of the MP500...not good compared to the 960 Evo, so unfortunately no competition there, unless 4K QD1/2 phenomenal.
