Crysis 2 Screenshots Will Blow Your Mind and GPU

Looking for PC gaming eye candy? Believe it or not, after all these years, Crysis is still among the top for eye-popping, GPU and CPU smokin' visuals. Now Crytek is back for round two with the first official screenshots for Crysis 2.

The two screenshots below first appeared in the Crymod forums, which provided the following description:

Taking place in New York city, Crysis 2 brings highly vertical gameplay to the table, made possible with the Nanosuit 2, developed by Crynet Systems.

The first of these images includes a Nanosuit-clad character in an all-too-familiar pose, with a backdrop of destruction as the city is laid to waste.

The second features Crynet Ops infantry in combat with the Nanosuit 2 whilst the city crumbles down around them, for reasons that will be revealed in due time.

Here are some of the previously released screenshots, all of which are quite unbelievable.

