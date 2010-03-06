Trending

Crysis 2 Screenshots Will Blow Your Mind and GPU

By AMD 

But can it play Crysis 2?

Looking for PC gaming eye candy? Believe it or not, after all these years, Crysis is still among the top for eye-popping, GPU and CPU smokin' visuals. Now Crytek is back for round two with the first official screenshots for Crysis 2.

The two screenshots below first appeared in the Crymod forums, which provided the following description:

Taking place in New York city, Crysis 2 brings highly vertical gameplay to the table, made possible with the Nanosuit 2, developed by Crynet Systems.

The first of these images includes a Nanosuit-clad character in an all-too-familiar pose, with a backdrop of destruction as the city is laid to waste.

The second features Crynet Ops infantry in combat with the Nanosuit 2 whilst the city crumbles down around them, for reasons that will be revealed in due time.

Here are some of the previously released screenshots, all of which are quite unbelievable.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

129 Comments Comment from the forums
  • restatement3dofted 06 March 2010 05:45
    So there is hope that making it playable on 360/PS3 won't drag it into the mud for PC, too. Outstanding!
    Reply
  • nforce4max 06 March 2010 05:47
    Ah can't wait more happy days to come for my G92s. :)
    Reply
  • jojodadude 06 March 2010 05:50
    Looks sweet. Will my OC'd i5 and 5850 be able to play it?
    Reply
  • nfail 06 March 2010 05:56
    Blow your gpu? Not all of us use nVidia cards with the latest drivers. :D
    Reply
  • truehighroller 06 March 2010 06:03
    This is going to be an awesome game and I can't wait. Then again, I'm tired of all the buggy games that have been getting released as of late. I hope this game doesn't follow the trend..
    Reply
  • CrysisComa 06 March 2010 06:04
    because theyve dumbed it down for the Xbox and PS3 im guessing the system requirments cant be THAT much higher than Crysis 1.
    Reply
  • 06 March 2010 06:04
    The game has lower system requirements than the original Crysis.
    Hopefully the highest settings will be more intensive. I'm fairly sure, though, that it takes place in the city for the reason that it will be easier to render, for the consoles.
    Reply
  • WINTERLORD 06 March 2010 06:05
    take me to your maker
    Reply
  • welshmousepk 06 March 2010 06:05
    if the game genuinely looks like that, then i guess my console port worries are gone.

    i just hope it won't require a 4 GPU system to run it at maximum settings. hopefully crytek have learned from that mistake.

    as long as i can max it out with a 5870, im happy.
    Reply
  • tipmen 06 March 2010 06:06
    If this is just made for the PC i will buy it. I want to support games that are not ports and push computers to the limits. Crysis has done that only problem i fear is "Will it play crysis.... 2?
    Reply