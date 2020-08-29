Custom RC Remote Works Great with Forza Horizon 4

This custom controller project from Dave Madison is perfect for racing game fans! Madison modified a grip-style RC controller to operate with games like Forza Horizon 4.

The project is based on a DumboRC X4 RC controller. Some of the inner hardware was replaced and additional buttons were added to the final design. The end result is a working unit that provides a new experience when driving in games like Forza.

The DumboRC X4 is a 2GHz wireless controller intended for RC boats and cars. Madison had to remove the wireless receiver and connect it to a USB-enabled microcontroller. This processes the controller input to output as Xbox 360 gamepad signals.

Madison decided to add some additional buttons to the top of the controller. He also replaced a PCB in the grip to a custom one (manufactured to order by OSH Park) to upgrade the toggle button to a momentary button.