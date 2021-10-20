CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher 3 Next-Gen Updates Delayed

Any chances of seeing the next-generation console and PC updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2021 have been officially shut down by developer CD Projekt Red. The devs took to Twitter to reveal that the updates are delayed until 2022 "based on recommendations" provided by the teams supervising the games.

In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, the next-generation update is postponed until Q1 2022. As for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, gamers can expect to see the update land during Q2 2022. The CD Projekt Red dev team ended the brief tweet status update with, "Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right."

CD Project Red originally planned to make visually improved versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 available during the latter half of 2021. CD Projekt Red was adamant about this timeframe as recently as early September.

Still, it did provide this caveat at the time, stating, "keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year, and taking into account the fact that this project still remains in development, we can't say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change, of course."

In other words, CD Projekt Red doesn't want another repeat of what happened with Cyberpunk 2077. While the game had already been delayed multiple times -- to the dismay of fans that had been waiting years for its arrival -- CD Projekt Red decided to release the game early in a woefully incomplete state.

The sheer number of bugs, crashes and poor visual quality on previous generation consoles (and PCs) resulted in a gamer revolt. Cyberpunk 2077 is a much more stable game nearly a year after launch, following several large patches and minor ones in-between. And gamers that were initially reticent to purchase the game have been able to pick it up in the bargain bin for as low as $9.99 in recent months at retailers like Best Buy.

As for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, its now-delayed release will include visual updates, all previously released expansion packs and "extra items inspired by the Netflix series."

Hopefully, CD Projekt Red will be able to stick by its revised 2022 launch schedules for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. Ideally, the devs won't bow to outside pressure and release them in an unfinished state if these new timeframes end up closing in too fast.