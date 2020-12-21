CD Projekt Red Faces Possible Class-Action Lawsuit Over 'Misrepresentation'

Among the numerous issues surrounding CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, the Poland developer faces another challenge. The company could soon be facing a class-action lawsuit that accuses the developer of "misrepresentation in order to receive financial benefits."

As reported by The New York Times, Warsaw attorney and CD Projekt Red investor Mikołaj Orzechowski has brought forward a motion to accuse the company of pulling the wool over investor's eyes.

"My name is Mikołaj Orzechowski, I am a Warsaw attorney and at the same time a CDPR investor. In connection with the recent events - and in particular the suspension of the sale of the CYBERPUNK 2077 product, we are currently analyzing, together with the law firm's team, the grounds for bringing a class action together with the notification of the possibility of committing a crime under Art. 286 of the Penal Code. - misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits" states Mikołaj Orzechowski.

He mentions contacting him if any other investors are eager to move forward with this. So at the moment, it would seem that only one person is looking to pursue this, that doesn't mean that others may not join the cause. That said, if this goes forward, it remains to be seen how this would affect CD Projekt Red.

But Orzechowski isn't the only one going after the company. There are at least three others, as shared by a Yahoo Finance and Business Wire press release. These include New York firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, the Los Angeles-based Schall Law Firm, and the investor rights law firm Rosen Law. All are urging any investors who've lost money to contact them.

This idea of a lawsuit comes after several companies, including Microsoft, Sony, Best Buy, Gamestop, and even CD Projekt Red changed their refund policies to accommodate the game's frustrated owners. These refunds may reversed the previous announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 made up all its investment costs on its release.

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the game has been under fire thanks to the abysmal performance on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, the vast number of glitches that have plagued all version of the game, and more recently, the "bug" that can cause corruption on PC game saves.