Cyberpunk 2077 PC Mod Enables Third-Person View

Cyberpunk 2077 now has a third-person view -- unofficially, that is. Thanks to modder Jelle Bakker's efforts, Cyberpunk 2077 PC players can download a mode that enables third-person view.

As someone who was frustrated with the game not including a third-person view in the first place, I gave it a try over the past weekend. It's playable, but definitely rough, though that's to be expected from a work in progress.

Due to this mod being both an early work in progress and unofficial, many things don't work properly. Simply walking around the world of Cyberpunk 2077, everything looks ok. But when you start performing activities, such as aiming a weapon, the animations start to go wonky. At times the animations will look downright hilarious. The camera is also very twitchy, and I don't recommend using the third-person view perspective when in evaluators or navigating in buildings.

Still, it's nice to see how far modders have come in such a short period of time. And given that it's still a work in progress, it can and likely will only get better as development continues.

The video below showcases this mod, so you'll have an idea of what to expect with it. As you'll see, despite being unfinished, it's very much playable.

You can download this mod, JB - TPP MOD WIP third person mod, over on Nexusmods.com. You'll need to either have an account already or sign up for one for free.