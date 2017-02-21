Trending

'Darknet' Heads To PSVR On March 7

Archiact revealed that Darknet, a VR game that abstracts hacking into node-based puzzles, will head to PlayStation VR on March 7.

Darknet was previously released by indie developer E McNeill for the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. Archiact said in January that it would help McNeill bring the game to PSVR early this year--now we know it will debut on the PlayStation Store on March 7 and will cost $15 at launch. The game, which McNeill described as "cyberpunk hacking in virtual reality," will receive a handful of updates as part of its transition from Oculus to PSVR.

Archiact said in a press release that those updates include "full audio integration added to the PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller, art enhancements to the UI and main menu, and all-new PlayStation trophies for players to earn." The core gameplay is otherwise intact. That should come as good news: Darknet's Oculus Store listing brags that that it's the "winner of the Oculus VR Jam, winner of a 'Best Gameplay' Proto Award, and an IndieCade Finalist."

Darknet should be a natural fit on PSVR. The game was designed to be played with a gamepad or keyboard and mouse, so nobody has to fuss around with porting something made for the Oculus Rift's Touch motion controllers over to the PSVR's gamepad-based input. It was also an Oculus launch title, so it's no stranger to emerging VR platforms, and expanding to PSVR will help it reach a brand new audience one year after its original release.

NameDarknet
TypePuzzle, Strategy
PublisherE McNeill / Archiact
DeveloperE McNeill / Archiact
PlatformsOculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, PlayStation VR
Where To BuyOculus StorePlayStation Network (TBD)
Release DateMarch 28, 2016 (Oculus)March 7, 2017 (PSVR)
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lego__batman 22 February 2017 07:48
    No, just no, looks like a load of shit, keep it on the shity pc....
    Reply
  • Jim90 22 February 2017 08:36
    Yes, actually yes! this is a completely different gaming experience in actual VR. I have thin for the Rift and would have no issue regarding it as a must-have VR gaming experience. Of course, if you hate strategy games then you might have an issue with the game style.

    Now, you do know there's absolutely no way, whatsoever, to convey a VR experience on a 2D monitor?
    Reply
  • Jim90 22 February 2017 08:39
    Almost forgot but definitely most relevant: "keep it on the shity pc...." requires no more comment.
    Reply