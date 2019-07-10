A Blackout You'll Remember: Patriot Debuts DDR4 Viper 4 Blackout for AMD Ryzen 3000

Credit: Patriot

Blackouts may be a problem for human memory, but Patriot hopes its new Viper 4 Blackout will be the name you remember when it comes to DDR4 for AMD. Its Viper 4 Blackout series spans a range from 8GB (2x 4GB) DDR4-3000 to 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-4000 dual-channel kits priced from $52 to $185.

SKU Capacity Frequency Timings Voltage MSRP (USD) PVB416G400C9K

16GB (2x 8GB) 4,000 MHz

19-21-21-41 1.35V $184.99 PVB416G360C7K

16GB (2x8GB) 3,600 MHz 17-19-19-39 1.35V $119.99 PVB416G320C6K

16GB (2x8GB) 3,200 MHz 16-18-18-36 1.35V $93.99 PVB416G300C6K

16GB (2x8GB)

3,000 MHz 16-18-18-36 1.35V $91.99 PVB48G300C6K

8GB (2x 4GB)

3,000 MHz 16-18-18-36

1.35V

$51.99

Programmed with XMP to enable higher frequency/voltage and tighter timings, each kit comes with DDR4-2133 C15 base timings (at 1.20V) to expand compatibility to boards that have difficulty overclocking. As AMD’s Infinity Fabric ratio is automatically halved beyond DDR4-3600, the above C17 kit is Patriot’s best Viper 4 Blackout solution for the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.

Like all of Patriot's DRAM, Viper 4 Blackout comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Unlike Patriot's other part numbers, these offerings are not yet in stock at retailers.