A Blackout You'll Remember: Patriot Debuts DDR4 Viper 4 Blackout for AMD Ryzen 3000
Credit: Patriot
Blackouts may be a problem for human memory, but Patriot hopes its new Viper 4 Blackout will be the name you remember when it comes to DDR4 for AMD. Its Viper 4 Blackout series spans a range from 8GB (2x 4GB) DDR4-3000 to 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-4000 dual-channel kits priced from $52 to $185.
|SKU
|Capacity
|Frequency
|Timings
|Voltage
|MSRP (USD)
|PVB416G400C9K
|16GB (2x 8GB)
|4,000 MHz
|19-21-21-41
|1.35V
|$184.99
|PVB416G360C7K
|16GB (2x8GB)
|3,600 MHz
|17-19-19-39
|1.35V
|$119.99
|PVB416G320C6K
|16GB (2x8GB)
|3,200 MHz
|16-18-18-36
|1.35V
|$93.99
|PVB416G300C6K
|16GB (2x8GB)
|3,000 MHz
|16-18-18-36
|1.35V
|$91.99
|PVB48G300C6K
|8GB (2x 4GB)
|3,000 MHz
|16-18-18-36
|1.35V
|$51.99
Programmed with XMP to enable higher frequency/voltage and tighter timings, each kit comes with DDR4-2133 C15 base timings (at 1.20V) to expand compatibility to boards that have difficulty overclocking. As AMD’s Infinity Fabric ratio is automatically halved beyond DDR4-3600, the above C17 kit is Patriot’s best Viper 4 Blackout solution for the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.
Like all of Patriot's DRAM, Viper 4 Blackout comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Unlike Patriot's other part numbers, these offerings are not yet in stock at retailers.