'Death Star' DLC For 'Star Wars Battlefront' Available Now

The third and final piece of downloadable content (DLC) of 2016 for Star Wars Battlefront is finally here. The Death Star DLC introduces a new game mode, maps, and characters as you embark on a mission to destroy or defend the Empire’s greatest weapon.

You’ll have access to five new maps in or around the massive Death Star. In addition to the existing game modes, there is a new event to play called “Battle Station,” which has three phases: As one of the Rebel fighters, you’ll need to destroy an Imperial Star Destroyer so that a GR-75 transport ship can drop off a small group of soldiers on the Death Star. You will then take on the role of one of these soldiers and fight your way through the base in order to rescue R2-D2. To wrap it all up, you’ll have to help Luke Skywalker destroy the Death Star.

Death Star also lets you play with two additional characters. For the Rebels, there’s Chewbacca, who can push enemies away with his Ground Slam attack or take them out his Bowcaster. On the other side, the Empire can call on Bossk, a grenade expert. He can also use his Predatory Instincts ability, which allows him to see enemy heat signatures. The ability also provides a boost to his damage output and speed, and it reduces the cooldown time of other actions.

For the full list of additions and improvements to the game, you can take a look at the patch notes on the game’s forum page. Based on DICE’s DLC roadmap, Death Star is the third and final installment of content for 2016. A fourth expansion is set for 2017, but details on it are still slim.