Latest 'Dirt 4' Trailer Shows Off Chaotic Rallycross Racing

Another gameplay video for the upcoming Dirt 4 dropped today, but instead of providing another overview of the game’s many features, the footage centered on one particular racing mode called rallycross.

Rallycross races are held on a small track that features a mix of asphalt and dirt surfaces. In each race, you’ll have to put your skills to the test against a small number of opponents. Depending on the track, each race can have four to six laps. However, one unique part of rallycross is that one of the laps has to be a “joker lap” where you and every driver have to take a longer route around the track at one point during the race. Depending on when you or your opponents take the lap can mean the difference between a win and a loss. In order to win a rallycross championship, you'll have to go through four qualifying races. The best drivers in each race will then move on the semifinals.



Aside from rallycross, you can also participate in landrush races, which feature off-road vehicles such as buggies, crosskarts, and trucks. If you’re a Dirt Rally fan, the new game will still feature the traditional rally races so you dash for pole position. Aside from single-player content, you can also race online against other players for a plethora of challenges that will challenge your rally driving skills.