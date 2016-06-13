Arkane Studios Shows Off Emily Kaldwin's Powers In 'Dishonored 2'

The main attraction for Bethesda’s E3 event this year was Dishonored 2, and the developers didn’t disappoint fans as Arkane Studios showed off some gameplay from its upcoming project.

Similar to the initial reveal trailer last year, the video showed gameplay from the perspective of Emily Kaldwin, the daughter of Corvo Attano, the protagonist of the first Dishonored game. Even though the footage showed Emily in action, you can use either character to advance through the game.

In the demo, Emily must take out the local Overseer, who is fighting against the local gangs for control of a territory in Karnaka, the main setting for Dishonored 2. Unlike Corvo, Emily has her own unique powers that can make her a master assassin. For example, she can distract foes with a Mesmerize skill, or she can use the Domino power to take out small groups of enemies. When Emily is about to kill the Overseer, she can use her Shadow Walk ability to quietly move closer and execute a brutal assassination.

There was also another level that showed off a new feature for the game. Emily has to infiltrate an abandoned manor, but with the magical time piece provided by the Outsider, she can jump back and forth between the manor’s present decaying state to its lively past, where it held a valuable piece of treasure (or information).

Arkane Studios ended the presentation with the reveal of the game’s Collector’s Edition. The bundle, priced at $99.99, includes Corvo’s Mask and an accompanying stand, a replica of Emily’s ring and a display box, a propaganda poster from the game, and a collectible metal case. It also includes the Imperial Assassin’s Pack, which contains exclusive bone charms, books on the game’s lore, artwork, and 500 coins to use for the in-game black market shops. A digital copy of Dishonored: Definitive Edition is also included.

For a limited time, you can pre-order the standard edition of Dishonored 2 and get a digital version of Dishonored: Definitive Edition for free.

Name Dishonored 2 Type First-Person, Action/Adventure, Stealth Developer Arkane Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release Date November 11, 2016 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.