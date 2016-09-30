Same Mission, Different Tactics In 'Dishonored 2'

Arkane Studios continues to out more gameplay footage from the upcoming Dishonored 2. A few weeks ago we saw Corvo Attano in action, and now we get to see his counterpart, Emily Kaldwin, take on a mission in the game, and it serves to highlight the different ways you can complete a mission.

The main setting for the gameplay is the Clockwork Mansion, a massive house with rooms that can shift at the pull of a lever. The studio released two gameplay videos that center on the mansion. The first is an aggressive or “High Chaos” approach where Emily kills everyone in her path, including her target, Kirin Jindosh, aka The Grand Inventor. The second video is the stealthy, or “Low Chaos,” method. The main objective is to rescue Anton Sokolov, an old friend.

As you would expect, the High Chaos approach is swift and deadly. Emily will take the shortest route to the objective without any regard for stealth. The Low Chaos method (my favorite of the two) is more calculated. Instead of fighting her way through guards and tall, mechanical sentries, Emily will find ways around closed doors and large, open areas in an effort to stay silent. Either way, both approaches use the plethora of supernatural abilities shown in a previous trailer for the game.

In an attempt to get more players to get Dishonored 2, Bethesda announced that anyone who preorders the game will get to play it the day before its November 11 release date. We’ll obviously get more gameplay footage and trailers in the following weeks as well as the highly anticipated hardware requirements for the PC version.