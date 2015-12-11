D-Link's DIR-855L/R MU-MIMO Router Available

D-Link marks its entry into the burgeoning MU-MIMO router market with the DIR-885L/R, its new AC3150 Ultra Wi-Fi Router. The DIR-885L/R is the second product added to D-Link’s Ultra line of high performance routers, and it looks similar to its older brother, the DIR-890L/R. There are more differences between the two under the hood, however.

Multi-User Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (or MU-MIMO) technology is expected to replace traditional, Single-User MIMO routers found in most environments today. Single-user MIMO devices operate by servicing one client at a time. When dealing with devices such as smartphones, tablets, or devices that otherwise aren’t demanding, the round-robin service provided through single-user MIMO is largely unnoticeable, but data-intensive applications such as streaming HD content or online gaming can cripple network performance, especially when multiple devices are using the network. MU-MIMO routers address this by interacting with multiple MU-MIMO capable devices simultaneously, eliminating the downtime present in the traditional, round-robin approach.



The new D-Link 885L/R AC3150 Ultra Wi-Fi router is a dual-band router with MU-MIMO technology. It has a 1.4 GHz dual-core processor, 4x4 data streams, four high-powered antennas, and amplifiers and beamforming technology for extended and stable connections. Additionally, Smart Connect allows the DIR-885L/R to choose the clearest band available when connecting wireless devices.



On the DIR-885L/R’s rear I/O, there is a router/extender switch, reset button, WPS button, a USB 3.0 port, four gigabit Lan ports, one WAN port, a power switch, and a power jack. The DIR-885L/R is compliant with 802.11ac/n/g/a protocols and possesses Intelligent QoS, which allows users to differentiate and prioritize network traffic.

Remember, the D-Link DIR-885L/R is a dual-band router, whereas its older brother, the DIR-890L/R, is tri-band. Both offer close to AC3200 "speeds," but in these terms, "speed" is an aggregate measure of each band’s actual maximum speed. The DIR-890L/R’s AC3200 speed is determined by the 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps on both 5 GHz bands. The DIR-885L/R, however, offers an impressive 1000 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 2167 Mbps on 5 GHz, reaching just over 3150 Mbps. The DIR-885L/R’s 5 GHz band should easily handle multiple data intensive applications simultaneously.

The D-Link DIR-885L/R AC3150 Dual-Band Router is currently available at select retailers and e-tailers at an MSRP of $279.99.