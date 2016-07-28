Id Software Adds New Modes To 'Doom' With Free Update, Introduces PartyPlay Feature With 'Unto The Evil' DLC

The team at id Software isn’t finished with Doom just yet. After the launch of the game’s first free update and added support for the Vulkan API, the studio is coming out with a second batch of free content tomorrow as well as a sneak peek of the first piece of paid downloadable content (DLC), which comes out on August 5.

Free Stuff

As expected, the free update contains new features for online multiplayer and the SnapMap editor. Two new modes are available for gameplay: Exodus is a one-flag, capture-the-flag mode that has moving bases and flag points; and Sector provides objective zones for you to capture and hold to score points. You can play the two game modes on current and upcoming maps.

If level creation is more of your preference, then you can try out the new SnapMap features such as the ability to customize the weapon wheel and set jump pads (you can also dictate the pad’s launch distance, speed and direction). There is also a new playable character, a demon called the Mancubus, 30 Hell-themed modules and an increased weapon list.

Next Week

The first paid DLC for Doom, titled Unto the Evil, arrives on August 5. In addition to three playable maps and a playable demon called The Harvester, you’ll get to use the new EMG Mark V pistol, equipment for the kinetic mine and a new set of armor. Even if you don’t buy the DLC pack, there’s still a way for you to play online with the new set of maps.

The studio is testing out a new feature called PartyPlay with the launch of Unto the Evil. If you didn’t buy the new DLC, but someone in your party purchased it, you can still play try out the latest maps. The same feature also works if you bought the pack, but your friends in your party haven’t purchased it. Obviously, this works as a sneak peek for interested buyers. PartyPlay works with the new maps only, so if you want to try out the new weapon, character and armor, you’ll have to purchase Unto the Evil.

More On The Way

Unto the Evil is the first of three planned DLC packs for Doom. However, id Software will continue to add more free content for the game. For multiplayer, the studio is working on three free-for-all modes in addition to the heavily-requested deathmatch gameplay. If you want to stick to the single-player campaign, there will soon be a score mode with leaderboards so that you can compare your performance with other players. The team didn’t provide a specific release date, but the new game modes should come “later this summer.”