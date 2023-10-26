Microsoft Edge Wants to Know Why You're Ditching it for Chrome

If you've downloaded Chrome through Microsoft Edge anytime over the past few years, you'll know that Microsoft subtly adds little pop-ups on the Chrome download page, encouraging users to try and stick with its Edge browser. However — as reported by PCWorld, Microsoft has taken things a step further by adding a survey to the Chrome download page, asking users why they want to switch browsers.

The poll doesn't replace any of Microsoft's previous pop-ups — instead it adds to them by revealing itself through Edge's Action Center, which takes up nearly a quarter of the browser's real estate when open. The poll asks users why they want to switch to another browser, providing eight detailed answers for users to select including "I can't search Google easily", "I can't access my Google Documents", and ironically "Too many ads and pop-ups" to name a few.

Microsoft's tactics will probably irritate users more than anything else, especially for users who actively use Chrome-specific features for work or entertainment.

Despite the fact that Edge comes with every single Windows 10 and Windows 11 install, its active user base is still minimal. According to Similarweb, Edge commands a measly 5.41% of the total browser market share right now, with Chrome taking up a whopping 60.47% market share. Safari is the only browser that approaches Chrome's popularity with a 26.55% browser market share.

Microsoft has been doing a good job adding more features to Edge with every single update, including recent integration with Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant. But it's still not enough to overcome Chrome's greatest strength, including integration with the Google ecosystem.

Adding more "bloatware" to the Chrome download page isn't helping Microsoft's strategy, and if anything, lets everyone know how desperate it is to hold on to its small Edge user base. Maybe one day, Microsoft will realize that winning over users with better features and performance is more rewarding than begging users to use its own browser.