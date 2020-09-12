EKWB Demos Waterblock for GeForce RTX 3080/3090 FE Cards: Half-Length Single-Slot?

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards are notoriously known for their rather extreme dimensions. Still, we also know that even though the new Ampere boards use a short PCB, they are large because of their cooling systems. To take advantage of the diminutive PCB and make your 3090 more compact, you'll need to swap the cooler for something smaller. EK Water Blocks seems to have a solution.

EKWB published the first picture of its upcoming waterblock for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards on its Twitter account on Friday. The image is mostly a teaser, but it also gives us a basic idea about what to expect from the product.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Since the PCB design used for the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition is rather short (i.e., it is shorter when compared to previous-gen flagship graphics cards), using a custom-built liquid cooling solution can easily make the cards shorter, too. Meanwhile, it is unclear from the photos whether EKWB’s upcoming waterblock for Ampere Founders Edition cards still features a single-slot design, or is somewhat thicker.

(Image credit: EKWB)

Because both upcoming Founders Edition cards use Nvidia’s new 12-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector that is located in a rather unusual place, EKWB had to move water fittings to the back of the waterblock. The fittings are nickel plated and look very elegant.

It is noteworthy that EKWB’s waterblock has a black cover that mimics the shape of the PCB above its transparent acrylic surface. We don't know if this cover has certain functionality or serves decorative purposes only, but it certainly adds to the style of the product.

EK Water Blocks is not the only one company working on a waterblock for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards. Bykski recently announced its own waterblock for these cards. This part will be priced at €140 for European customers.