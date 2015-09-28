Multi-Crew, Ship-Launched Fighters Planned For 'Elite: Dangerous'

EGX is the biggest gaming show in the U.K., and obviously the Cambridge-based developers at Frontier Developments, the team behind Elite: Dangerous, made an appearance at the four-day event. At the heart of the team's presentation was more information about some of the new features coming in the next year, along with the release of its Horizons expansion later this year.
The centerpiece of Horizons allows players to make a landing on any of the game's massive count of planets. However, one of the other new features also lets players do the same thing with a friend. Multi-crew support for select ships is coming. Most of the small and sleek spacecrafts only have one seat in the cockpit, but the larger and more expensive ships have more than one seat available for a pilot and co-pilot duo. In fact, the empty seat for your friend is already visible in the game if you look around the cockpit.
Instead of the faceless protagonist, players will soon be able to give a face to their pilots thanks to the Commander Creator. In the past, every interaction was through a first-person perspective, and players never interacted with other pilots in the game outside of their ships, so seeing other faces never occurred. This new character customization finally provides a more unique approach for each player and potentially opens the door for more features that involve meeting other players in space stations or bases on a planet.
For those who prefer the business angle of Elite: Dangerous, there's a new way to protect precious cargo or high-priced illegal goods with the help of ship-launched fighters. Currently, the best way to protect a cargo-carrying vessel is with an escort of other pilots or having weapons of your own to ward off curious ships. With this new feature, these smaller fighters won't be able to take down a full-sized ship without some help, but it can at least make a dent in the enemy's defense or provide a distraction while you escape. However, it can also add to a mighty vessel's arsenal, as it can be the opening salvo of a larger attack on enemy pilots.
There's not a lot of information yet on the three new add-ons because they are coming at some point next year. The big focus now is on the last piece of content for Year One of Elite: Dangerous, as well as putting final touches to planetary landings as the first wave of content for Horizons, signaling the start of Year Two for the game. Frontier Developments also has other plans for more content in the form of loot and a crafting system.
As for SC, I do hope it comes out, as the more such games the better, but how much has been sunk into that so far and it's still not yet been released?...
So it seems.
Um, no 1,269 out of 965,000 backers is not a lot, it is a minuscule amount. ED isn't anywhere near this feature list http://forum.strats.co/t/squadron-42-star-citizen-feature-list-wall-of-text/6057. Also they don't have Chris Roberts; if anybody can pull together a quality, engaging, not boring space sim on the scale of SC it is him. Actually since the refund for that paltry number, SC has grown by 21,000 backers.
$110,660,707.00 less than TOR, $410,660,707 less than Destiny, $175,660,707.00 less than GTA V, $160,660,707.00 less than CoD: MW2, $15,660,707.00 less than Max Payne 3.
The game will have a modular release with the final version of the game expected in late 2016/early 2017 http://starcitizen.gamepedia.com/Release_schedule.
Star Citizen has only been funded since January 2012 and has thus only really been in development for less than 4 years; which is less time than TOR, TESO, and Guild Wars 2.
I'm not sure what you mean by "hardware to get the best out of it"; Arena Commander runs fine and looks great; and will only look better as they optimize the engine further.
Anyway... They really don't have to do anything to beat SC, do they? I mean, SC is the next Duke Nukem Forever. "In your stores sometime next century." :D
Except all those bloated figures include the cost of world-wide advertising campaigns. Star Citizen does not.