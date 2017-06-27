'Elite: Dangerous' Now Available On PlayStation 4, With Pro Support

Frontier Developments has releasedElite: Dangerous on the PlayStation 4. With today’s release, the game is now available on all major platforms, as well as VR HMDs such as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Most PS4 users will utilize the DualShock 4 controller for the game, and the developers modified Elite: Dangerous to take advantage of the controller’s touchpad. For instance, you can use the touchpad like a mouse trackpad when you’re viewing the massive galaxy map, and assign four hotkeys to the pad. You can also use the peripheral’s Sixaxis motion controls for “Fast Headlook” in order to keep your enemies in sight during combat. For a slightly more realistic experience, you can also use a hands-on-throttle-and-stick device (HOTAS). The game supports the Thrustmaster T. Flight HOTAS 4 device on the PlayStation 4.



If you own a PlayStation 4 Pro, you’ll also see some performance improvements with the game. You can pick from two graphics options when you play: Quality, which is “favoring visual fidelity,” or Performance with its higher framerate. Support for 4K resolution isn't available at launch, however, according to the studio's livestream of the PS4 version of the game yesterday.

As far as PSVR support is concerned, it seems that the studio is considering the idea of implementing it at some point in the future. In an AMA session on Reddit, Frontier Developments CEO David Braben addressed the issue with more detail.

“I'm a huge fan of VR, and have been carefully following it from day one. The most important thing is it is a good experience, and we're not there yet in terms of the quality. It's certainly something we'd like to consider, but quality is vital.”

In terms of content updates, Elite: Dangerous will be on par with its Xbox One and PC counterparts to offer players on all platforms a similar experience. At the moment, Frontier Developments is working on an upcoming conflict with the Thargoids as part of its “The Return” update.