‘Rise Of The Tomb Raider’ Pits Woman Versus Wild With Endurance Mode

For those playing Crystal Dynamics’ Rise of the Tomb Raider, there’s a new batch of content available (in the form of Endurance Mode) that will further test Lara Croft’s survival skills.

During the day, you must scavenge for weapons, food and supplies. At night, the cold weather comes in and you must keep Lara alive while also fending off human enemies and savage beasts looking for their next meal. A portion of the game already includes some of these survival tactics alongside the main story, but with Endurance Mode, the main objective is to survive for as long as possible. You can also compare your longest survival run against other friends with the in-game leaderboards.

As an added bonus, the DLC includes a new weapon and outfit. Overall, the new mode will cost you $9.99, but it’s also part of the game’s season pass, which costs $29.99. For now, Rise of the Tomb Raider is only available on the Xbox One, but it’s coming to the PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016. In fact, the Steam page for the game shows a January 2016 release date for the PC version.

