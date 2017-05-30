EVGA Guarantees Its GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition Is Capable Of 2,025MHz OC Speeds

EVGA has once again collaborated with extreme overclocker Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido to develop the new EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition. In order to guarantee each card can be to be overclocked to a minimum 2,025MHz, the company starts with pre-binned GP102 GPUs. This card shares all the features you'd expect from a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti video card, such as 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR5X, 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250 TDP, but that's where the similarities end.
EVGA uses a fully custom PCB designed to withstand the rigours of overclocking. The card features a 15 phase digital VRM system with dual 8-pin power connectors on the right edge for better cable management. You will also find the EVGA Evbot connector next to the power connectors on the rear of the card. The PCB features nine temperature sensors: three for memory, five for PWM, and one for the GPU. All of these temperatures are monitored independently within EVGA’s Precision XOC software. When it comes to display connectivity, there are three Mini-DisplayPorts 1.3, one DVI, and a single HDMI 2.0 port all in a row, making it possible to create a single-slot graphics card when used with a water block.
The heatsink shroud has a very similar look to EVGA's FTW3 edition video card. Integrated into the black plastic shroud you’ll find three large dual-ball bearing fans pushing air through interlaced copper-plated fins bonded to six copper heatpipes (three 6mm and three 8mm) that are attached to the copper-plated baseplate. A large metal backplate spans the entire length of the graphics card, adding rigidity and structural strength to prevent it from bending under the weight of the heatsink. The card also has accommodations for LN2 overclocking.
EVGA's Jacob Freeman tweeted a picture from Computex showing the GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition running cool as a cucumber at 2,404MHz. The company said the card will be available in July. No price has been announced yet.
|Product
|EVGA GTX 1080 Ti K|NGP|N Edition
|GPU
|GP102
|CUDA Cores
|3,584
|Clock Speed
|Guaranteed 2,025MHz
|Memory Size
|11GB GDDR5X
|Memory Data Rate
|11 Gbps
|Memory Bus
|352-bit
|Transistors
|12 Billion
|Texture Units
|224
|Streaming Multiprocessors
|28
|ROPs
|88
|TDP
|250W
|Power Input
|2 x 8-pin
|Availability
|July 2017
https://www.evga.com/products/productlist.aspx?type=0&family=GeForce+10+Series+Family&chipset=GTX+1080+Ti
that's a massave bump up over the top card at 1683
as like here , if you card does more then that out of the box that's luck of the draw gravy
Specifications
•Base Clock: 1569 MHZ
•Boost Clock: 1683 MHz
•Memory Clock: 11016 MHz Effective
https://www.evga.com/products/Specs/GPU.aspx?pn=1190fbf7-7f11-465d-b303-cab0e50fbdc6
we'll see when evga postyes the office specs for now it hype and speculation nothing official an printed by evga
I think its that NVidia gpu boost 3 that's a hamper on pascal a lot of limiting factors and failsafes features
when you think about it you got a pascal 1080 clocked like it is like 1733 MHz and a older 980ti at 1250 and not much gain ???? wow I think what if I were to be able to oc my 980 ti to 1700+ MHz ?? I would run all over a pascal at them high clocking
Sorry, but I think you are mistaken.
2025mhz is guaranteed via GPU boost 3.0. This is a 1st EVER according to JayzTwoCents. So it definitely means that you'll be getting that 2025mhz clock speed out of the box via GPU boost 3.0.
It would be impossible to stock clock it at 2025mhz, or else you'd be going to 2400mhz which we all know pascal simply cannot achieve no matter what (maybe LN2 but doubtful).
well as said when evga posts that in its specs then i'll believe it not that jz 2 bit opinion only guy I know that get a 1100 MHz rated card and his does 1400 out of the box to review he's better then the sunday comics
anyway we'll see from office evga soon enough
good luck
follow and see there doubters or guys not so hip on falling for it
https://forums.evga.com/1080-Ti-Kingpin-m2625967-p6.aspx
manages to hit 2063 mhz consistently and stable
http://www.3dmark.com/spy/1822193