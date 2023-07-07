EVGA Counters Rumors of Its Demise, But Questions Remain

A recent rumor originated from a Korean Coolenjoy forum that EVGA, which used to make some of the best graphics cards, had reportedly closed its headquarters in Taiwan. EVGA has since come out to dispel the rumor; however, many still think the company may be coming to the end of its road very soon.

According to the rumor, EVGA's personnel from the Taiwan office, including legendary overclocker Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido, resigned, and closure was imminent. We reached out to Lucido, but unfortunately, he told us he couldn't comment at this time. We also contacted EVGA for a statement. Although the company didn't get back to us, it did confirm to TechPowerUp that the rumors were just that — rumors — and that Lucido is still part of the team.

"We saw those message and they are rumors. Our Taiwan office is still operating and Kingpin is still with EVGA. EVGA is still doing business and supporting its customers. Thanks for reaching out," an EVGA spokesperson told TechPowerUp.

EVGA had been an Nvidia partner for almost 25 years, so it was a big shock to the hardware world when EVGA withdrew from the graphics card market last year, mentioning differences with Nvidia. In addition to graphics cards and motherboards, EVGA has diversified its offerings over the previous years to include power supplies, peripherals, capture devices, and liquid coolers.

Graphics cards have been EVGA's bread and butter since its inception and likely contributed a substantial portion of the company's revenue, so cutting back to only selling motherboards and rebranded power supplies will obviously impact the bottom line.

There are plenty of signs that EVGA could be gradually winding down its business and may be closing up shop very soon, so it isn't surprising that some embraced the recent rumor a bit too quickly. For instance, EVGA recently lost a key member of its staff with Jacob Freeman's departure to Nvidia. Freeman had been the public face of EVGA for 17 years.

Additionally, in a recent interview with Gamers Nexus, Lucido stated that there weren't any upcoming EVGA projects, which some took as implying that EVGA is likely dissolving the BIOS team. While Lucido is reportedly still with the company, EVGA's statement hasn't clarified the status of the rest of the BIOS engineering team.

EVGA's online store once offered plentiful amounts of inventory. However, now everything is out of stock, and most of what's left are B-stock items. EVGA products are still available at major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon and Newegg, but EVGA may have offloaded leftover inventory.

EVGA's statement today proves that it's still doing business, but the company didn't provide any details on which direction it is heading. Many loyal EVGA customers still have warranties on their graphics cards, motherboards, or power supplies; therefore, it would be reassuring to know if EVGA will still be around in the near future.