Bethesda Shows Off 'Doom' And 'Fallout 4' In VR, 'Fallout 4' VR Version In Development

Virtual reality is the main attraction at many of the biggest tech shows this year, and E3 is no exception. As a small surprise, Bethesda announced that it’s exploring VR as a way to present its games in the future. Specifically, the company showed off two of its current games in VR, Fallout 4 and Doom, at its E3 event.

However, the Fallout 4 VR demo won’t be limited to the five-minute experience. Bethesda Game Studios plans to adapt the post-apocalyptic game as a full VR title for the HTC Vive. The company didn’t provide a specific release date, but noted the game will come out “within the next 12 months.”

You can actually play Fallout 4 in VR right now with the Vireio Perception injection driver, which was built by community members of Meant to Be Seen. The driver is currently under development (the latest build is an alpha version). The driver does work with the game, as we found out last month, albeit with a few hiccups in performance. It’s also worth noting that the alpha build we tried didn’t include support for the HTC Vive or its room-scale tracking technology.

Other than showing it off at the Bethesda E3 event, the company will be on the E3 show floor to showcase the VR demos for both Fallout 4 and Doom. Even though the company is showing Doom in VR, it’s still unclear as to whether or not the developers at id Software will bring the fast-paced first-person shooter into virtual reality.

Name Fallout 4 (VR) Type Open-World, Action/Adventure Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Release Date 2017 Platforms HTC Vive

