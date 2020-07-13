Far Cry 6 Collectors Edition Comes With 'Tostador' Flame Thrower

I remember plunging tons of hours into Far Cry 2 when I was younger, and now, 12 years later, we're already approaching the 6th Far Cry title. After heaps of waiting, Ubisoft has just announced the release date for the game, and given us a quite few tidbits to get excited for.

Paradise is waiting for you… #FarCry6 launches February 18 2021 #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/7CRa694OqXJuly 12, 2020

Of course, first and foremost, there is the release date, which is set for February 18 2021. There's a bit more of a wait to go, but that's okay, right? Tell me it's going to be okay.

But moving on, a big highlight of Far Cry 6 is one of its main actors, Giancarlo Esposito. The actor, known very well from the TV series such as The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad, portrays the role of Antón Castillo, the dictator of Yara. His son, Diego, is growing up and Antón is preparing him for 'presidency,' as you can see in the rather chilling cinematic trailer above.

Ubisoft also published a short interview with these two characters, which gives a little more insight regarding what to expect from the story in Far Cry 6.

Alongside that part of the story, you as the player will fill the shoes of rebel Dani Rojas, fighting to free the nation from this dictatorship.

Either way, it's clear that Far Cry 6 will be a very story-driven title. With big actors known from the TV and cinema industry, Ubisoft is investing a lot of money into Far Cry 6, so we do hope that it pans out the way Ubisoft intends.

But if story isn't what you care for, perhaps the flamethrower will draw you in. Yes, the flamethrower that we can expect in-game is cool, but if you purchase the Collector's Edition of the game, it will come with a life-size replica of the suitably-named "Tostador."