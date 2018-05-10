The FCC Plans To Kill Net Neutrality On June 11
It's been five months since the FCC voted to repeal Obama-era net neutrality protections. Now the commission has announced that it plans to do away with these regulations on June 11, which is 30 days after the order revoking the rules will be finalized and published in the Federal Register.
Ordinary citizens, tech companies, and rights organizations have all protested the FCC's plan to revoke net neutrality protections ever since commissioner Ajit Pai revealed it. At one point, the FCC website's comment section crashed because so many people were commenting, although many of those "people" were bots using stolen identities to support Pai's proposal.
Yet those complaints weren't enough to stop the FCC.The FCC has used the last five months to finalize the proposal, presumably with the intent of making it as hard as possible to continue to protest the repeal.
Here's the good news: Democratic senators are scrambling to start a vote to block the FCC's repeal. Reuters said a vote could happen as early as next week, and thus far 50 senators (47 Democrats, two independents, and one Republican) are planning to stop the FCC's plan from moving forward. If that happens, the net neutrality protections should remain in place, which is what the majority of Americans wanted to begin with.
The U.S. Senate isn't the only group working to stop the FCC's repeal. On May 9, digital rights organizations and tech companies kicked off the Red Alert for Net Neutrality movement, which aims to remind internet users to contact their representatives and let them know to oppose the FCC's plan. State lawmakers have also voted to block the FCC's repeal and, in some cases, introduce their own net neutrality protections.
These efforts have one month to show results. Otherwise, the FCC's plan to gut net neutrality will move forward, and unless the political climate drastically changes during the mid-term and/or next presidential elections, it could be a long while before they return.
A lot of these "liberal media" sources that they are always complaining about are owned by the giant telecom companies - CNBC is owned by Comcast, for example.
Really, I truly don't understand why a "conservative" talk show or website would fight to give their direct competition the power to dictate whether or not they are allowed to continue having a website/podcasst/video streaming/ campaign website etc.
Were Title II regulations a perfect way to implement net neutrality? Not really. But its far far better than the 'nothing' that Congress is currently proposing as an alternative.
Probably something to do with the constant drumbeat that government regulations are bad. Unfortunately, not many people remember the era of acid rain, thick smog, and automobiles that were basically deathtraps on wheels.
The problem with regulations is that when they work like they're supposed to, the general public isn't aware of them. So, most people only hear about regulations when they're problematic or ineffective and this cements the association that regulations = bad. And therefore, it seems pointless to try to fix, improve, or streamline them, rather than just dropping them altogether.
There are countless more examples out there like that of government beaurocratic failures in doing the exact thing they were supposed to do. Putting 100% faith in government to protect us is no better than saying dump all government regs and put faith in corporations to do the good deed.
Draconian government regulations for example making unrealistic tax mandates on corporate carbon emissions are no better for the consumer than a Verizon and AT&T merger would be (both cost prices to rise). All new cars will require backup cameras in the US as one example. Seriously. That only adds cost to vehicles. I can turn around and look behind me just fine when backing up as well as LOOK behind my vehicle for children which is what triggered this. Thank you government for tacking on $1,000 to my next car's price. And I'm still suspect on the origins of what NN's true intent was anyway. The opinions on it are largely split down political affiliation.
US history is rife with government Trojan Horse regulations that were really an ulterior motive (more control over private lives and the free market). It is also rife with corporate lobbyist paying off politicians to look the other way. So again, where is the line drawn controlling each other? Who monitors the government? Themselves? Fox guarding hen house just like corporations regulating themselves! That, in my opinion, is where the direction the conversation needs to go towards.
If I want a white list, I'll implement one. If I want a Black List, I'll implement one. Self regulation shouldn't be that difficult.
Seriously don't think I need Uncle Sam telling me that I'm only allowed to view certain Porn sites because they pass regulations. And just who will decide what those regulations will be? Some pencil pushing, Bible bashing, Eco fanatic?
Repealing Net Neutrality is akin to suggesting that the Freedom of Information Act really doesn't apply to anyone but the Government.
This is the false dichotomy. It's not that either government regulations or corporations are bad or good - they're both devices that can do as much good or harm as the care with which they're used.
I think we agree. IMO, the whole conversation about more or less regulation is simplistic and misses the point. What we need are the right regulations. They way to do that is with transparency and accountability, so we can see what's working and what isn't. That way, anything that's not effective or is doing more harm than good should either be improved or scrapped.
We all know that politicians of all stripes don't love oversight. Government is an easy tool for them to benefit their constituency and attract/reward supporters. That's why transparency is hard to achieve and can only be achieved and sustained if it remains a priority of voters. Of course, they know this and employ wedge issues to divide and distract us.
I'm not quite sure what you're even talking about. The main point of Net Neutrality is to prevent ISPs from throttling services and implementing differential pricing schemes that give them the ability to pick winners and losers and effectively restrict your choices or potentially increase the cost of services you use.
Whether you're a home user or a business that relies on the internet to reach consumers, Net Neutrality is about giving you more freedom by preventing undue interference from ISPs. It's about making ISPs behave like the utility they are.
Imagine your electricity provider could charge you different rates for powering different devices. Now, let's say they cut a deal with a cheap import TV brand to give customers a discount on electricity used to power that TV and then jacked up rates on other brands of TVs. Now, it just got more expensive to use the TV you want or might already have. As absurd as this sounds, it's exactly the sort of thing we're talking about with online services, and that's what Net Neutrality is designed to prevent.
The Freedom of Information Act is a way of requesting government documents. So, I'm not really sure what it has to do with this.
Kinda gets down into details that, while interesting, aren't really relevant to the debate.
Now, tell me how that's effectively different from the whole fast lane vs. slow lane argument.