FCC Has Repealed Net Neutrality Rules, But Congress Can Reverse The Decision
The Federal Communications Committee (FCC) was successful in repealing the net neutrality rules that the previous FCC leadership passed in 2015. However, Congress can still pass a law to simply reverse the repeal or even improve on the previous net neutrality rules.
Net Neutrality Rules Repealed
Back in February, FCC’s new chairman Ajit Pai, who is a former Verizon lawyer, issued a “Restoring Internet Freedom” order in the Federal Registry. That order has now gone into effect, which means the net neutrality rules have been canceled.
The objective of the net neutrality rules has been primarily to stop discrimination from internet service providers (ISPs) against both large and small websites based on the type of content they serve. This is how the term “net neutrality” was coined -- the idea was that every bit is the same and that ISPs can’t charge differentiated prices based on different types of services.
Potential Outcomes Resulting From The Repeal
Without the net neutrality rules, and in the context of a non-competitive ISP market in the United States, many fear that the ISPs will start charging websites additional fees depending on the type of content they serve through the ISPs’ networks.
Furthermore, the ISPs could also throttle or even block competing services. Before the FCC passed the net neutrality rules in 2015, there were already reports that Verizon and Comcast were slowing down Netflix, YouTube, and other services. Netflix and Google ended up cutting a deal with the ISPs.
The major issue with this tactic is that ISP customers already pay to get the whole internet at a certain speed. The ISPs are essentially breaking that contract with the users when they start picking and choosing which services to deliver at normal speed.
Many also feared that without the net neutrality rules in place, the ISPs could start offering its customers “service packages,” which would splinter the internet. As a result, the internet could become more like the TV networks, where you pay for different packages of internet services.
FCC And ISPs Misled Congress
Besides the recent discovery that the FCC has made false statements to Congress about a DDoS attack against its public commenting system, the FCC and the ISPs have made some other misleading statements, too.
For instance, both the ISPs and the FCC have claimed that net neutrality has hurt investment. In reality, the ISPs' investments have continued to grow in the two years of post-net neutrality rules. Comcast even claimed that its first quarter of 2017 was its best in five years.
Another misleading ISP claim is that they want to get rid of Title II, and not net neutrality rules in general. However, without Title II, the FCC was no longer able to regulate ISPs due to a lawsuit that Verizon brought against the FCC to revoke the 2010 basic net neutrality rules. Verizon won that case because the FCC didn’t have to power to regulate the ISPs under the Title I classification that the ISPs were regulated under before.
Congress Can Establish A Strong Net Neutrality Framework
When fighting against the 2015 net neutrality rules, the ISPs said almost in unison that they would prefer to leave net neutrality rules to Congress instead of the FCC. Chances are they were saying that to make it more likely that the FCC’s rules would be repealed, or so they could support a bill with much weaker regulations and perhaps even some benefits for the ISPs.
Ideally, Congress should be the one to pass a net neutrality law, just as other countries’ Parliaments and governments have done, including the European Union, Brazil, and India. This way, the internet rules wouldn’t change every few years when the two main parties get to appoint their own FCC chairman. Net neutrality could become a campaign issue during the mid-term elections this year, which means it may have a better shot at becoming law if the people demand it from the candidates that want their votes.
In the meantime, Congress can still reverse FCC’s net neutrality repeal order through the Congressional Review Act (CRA), the same power Congress used earlier this year to reverse the previous FCC chairman’s broadband privacy framework. The Senate has already voted to save net neutrality, but it’s now up to House representatives to vote the same way.
maybe after the next round of seat shuffling at midterms, they can get the last handful of votes needed to get it done. i do like how many of the states are already making waves with their own laws. gonna be hard for congress to do nothing if enough states make their own fragmented rules. the isp's will be begging congress to do something then instead of having to change their policies on a state by state bases. here's to hoping the west coast's laws start moving eastward.......
Also uncertain as to whether the President would sign it into law or veto it. His positions on issues like this are impossible to pin down.
i assume he would veto it. really no doubt in my mind considering his stance on other things. but he is rather unpredictable so who really knows.
with any luck the isp's will go nuts now and really show their true colors so folks can stop pretending. all alex wants is his own top tiered low latency, uncongested, perfect for his needs access. maybe he'll get it for another $25 a month over basic cost. of course he'll also want ntflix/hulu/etc to run well. that's gonna be another tier at another $15 a month. little bit of p2p traffic? no problem for another $25 a month. wait facebook uses a ton of network space but for another $15 a month they'll make sure that runs smoothly as well....... and so on and so on.
folks forget they were already doing this when the rules were put in place. so not like i am making this up or guessing. remember netflix going up $2 a month not long before the rules went into place?? that was to pay off the isp's who were slowing down their traffic. steam was also being held ransom but the rules saved them before they could be blackmailed.........
but hey i am just crazy and the phone/isp/cable companies have always had my best interest at heart and i'm just too stupid to realize it
It was later found out that COGENT, the tier 1 provider that Netflix uses to connect to Comcast was the one throttling Netflix, not Comcast!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! They said they prioritize their retail bandwidth first, and wholesale bandwidth second. Again, I'm not sure if Net Neutrality applies here either, it might but it might now based on how it was done. They completely limited Netflix as a wholesale customer.
Money is what forms the current legal system in the U.S. Those who can afford the law to be interpreted their way win!
6 months ago when Tom's was on a daily rampage of: "call your congressman, we need to save NN," I predicted not only would NN not be saved, but the sky WILL NOT FALL, as all the NN supporters claim. So far, I'm RIGHT!
New prediction, 1 year from today, the sky still will not fall and there will be no wide-spread issues with ISPs. 5 years from now we will not have tiered service such as Math Geek's example. The internet and ISP speeds will continue to grow bigger and faster with better service and prices will stay about the same (given some inflation.)