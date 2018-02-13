'Fear Effect Sedna' Arrives March 6

Fans first played Fear Effect when Kronos Digital Entertainment released it for the original PlayStation console in 2000. Now, 18 years later, a proper sequel will come from a French studio called Sushee. Fear Effect Sedna will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 6.

Fear Effect Sedna features characters from the original game, including Hana, Rain, Glas and Deke, but you’ll also get to control a new character named Axel. Sushee was mum on the story details, but we do know the group will have to face enemies as they enter “the world of Inuit mythology," which means you'll encounter supernatural forces throughout your journey. Additional information from the game's Kickstarter page reveals that the story takes place in Greenland. You'll explore abandoned research buildings and underwater stations while you continue to uncover more details about each of the main characters.

A majority of the game is presented in a third-person isometric viewpoint that allows you to interact with multiple characters on the same screen. This will come in handy when you’re taking out enemies with different tactics. Traditionally, the isometric view calls for turn-based gameplay, but you'll actually have to manipulate your characters in real time. Early gameplay footage shows that you can slow down time to make adjustments to your characters' positions and actions. With each encounter, you can choose to fight foes head-on or opt for the stealthy approach. Similar to the first game, you’ll also encounter multiple puzzles throughout the storyline.

Fear Effect Sedna isn’t the only game in the series in development at Sushee. The studio is also working on Fear Effect Reinvented, a remastered version of the original game. It will also be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch, but a release date for it wasn’t announced. Fear Effect Sedna will cost $20 when it launches in March.