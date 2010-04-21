Trending

Who Has Fastest, Cheapest Internet in the World?

By Business Computing 

Where should you go for ludicrous speed?

Despite how often we hear that the U.S. lags behind other countries in terms of internet speed (which is still true), the fastest internet in the world, according to a report from Akamai Technologies, is in Berkeley, California at an average speed of 18.7Mbps.

In fact, the second and third fastest internet offerings in the world are also in the U.S., in Chapel Hill, NC (average speed: 17.5Mbps) and Stanford, Calif. (average speed: 17.0Mbps) Of course, the obvious linkage there is that the internet is tied closely to those using the access granted by educational institutions with fast internet connections, clearly skewing the average upward.

When not including any of the U.S. cities with a major college in town, the list of fastest internet connected places moves over to Asia.

On a similar note, how would you like to get 1Gbps fiber for just $26? If you live in Hong Kong, that's a reality. Thanks to an offer from City Telecom, those living in Hong Kong can get 1Gbps fiber internet access for just HK$199, which is around US$26. Getting phone service with that is just another US$3, and TV will cost another US$6-12.

Of course, things are different in North America. Some select few in the U.S. will be graced by Google fiber, the search giant's 1Gbps experiment.

As for those in Canada, western ISP Shaw Communications has announced that it is testing 1Gbps fiber services in Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta and Vancouver, BC.

  • Parsian 21 April 2010 07:57
    sweet that means SHAW's monopoly is going to be even better with 1Gbps
  • mlopinto2k1 21 April 2010 07:58
    This will be the new speed war. Kinda like when MB's turned into GB's in hard drives and Mhz into Ghz in CPU's. :bounce:
  • gekko668 21 April 2010 08:03
    I guess those cities list above have the several competition companies, therefore have the highest average speed rating.
  • buckcm 21 April 2010 08:05
    SSDs would sell a lot better if everyone had 1 gbps internet. If Comcast offers these speeds ever, we'll be able to use all 500 GB of cap space in a little over an hour.
  • RazberyBandit 21 April 2010 08:06
    High school gamers! If you want a fast internet connection, enroll at Duke, Stanford, or Cal Berkeley and get your frag on!
  • 21 April 2010 08:07
    aliens
  • micr0be 21 April 2010 08:07
    overkill .... is what it is ....
  • 21 April 2010 08:07
    So how is 18.7Mbps the fastest in the world if you can get 1Gbps in Hong kong???
  • blackbyron 21 April 2010 08:08
    damn for 1 GBPS of this, I'm would host a dedicated server for 64 slots lol.
  • scifiguy 21 April 2010 08:08
    Thats weird, I have 1 Gbps fiber at work. And it is NOT an educational institute.
