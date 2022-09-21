Framework Embraces ChromeOS with Chromebook Edition Laptop

Framework, which makes the ultra-customizable Framework Laptop with a completely replaceable mainboard and expansion modules for different ports, is moving to a new type of laptop: the Chromebook.



Starting today, Framework is accepting pre-orders for the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, which still starts at $999 and will ship in early December.



In a release, Framework said that the laptop will run on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P with 30 watts of sustained performance. The prebuilt version comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage and can be upgraded to up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The company hasn't said what kinds of upgrades may be available in the future, but a representative said that all of the current expansion cards are cross-compatible between the Framework Laptop and the Chromebook Edition.



Most of the Framework Laptop we already know isn't going to change in the Chromebook Edition, including the 3:2 display, Intel 12th Gen P series processors, magnetic bezels, and hardware switches to cut access to the microphone and camera. It remains easy to upgrade and replace parts, including socketed RAM and storage, as well as QR codes that link to repair guides.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Framework ) (Image credit: Framework )

There are a few differences. The biggest is actually that the keyboard layout on Chromebooks differs from what you find on a typical Windows laptop. For instance, there are longer Control and Alt keys, which means there are longer cutouts. It's unclear what kinds of options Framework will offer to customize that layout.



Additionally, Framework says that battery optimizations from Google and Intel should provide for even longer battery life. That's good, because we found that the Windows version had middling battery life.