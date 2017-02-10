'FTL' Devs Announce New Game, 'Into The Breach'

Subset Games, the creators of popular rogue-like spaceship sim FTL: Faster Than Light, announced a turn-based strategy game called Into the Breach.

Into the Breach will task players with saving a procedurally generated, grid-lined world via turn-based combat reminiscent of the Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics series. But instead of guiding knights, wizards, and other medieval fantasy tropes, Into the Breach players will control various mechs and their pilots. This sci-fi focus--as well as random elements and gorgeous pixel art--are Into the Breach's most obvious connections to its predecessor.

Subset Games said on its website that Into the Breach will also require players to defend the civilian buildings used to power their mechs, find "powerful new weapons and unique pilots" so they can mount the best offensive, and "send help back through time to save another timeline!" when they're defeated. This all takes place on 8x8 grids filled with various terrains, multiple enemy types, and interactive environments that can turn a battle's tide.

"Into the Breach will be on Windows, Mac, and Linux," Subset Games said. "But it will not release on all three simultaneously. As a small studio, we found managing that large of a release for FTL very difficult, so we’re going to spread it out more this time." FTL was available on PC before heading to iOS--where it's actually been more favorably received, according to MetaCritic--so it will be interesting to see if Into the Breach also heads to mobile.