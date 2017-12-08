Trending

Here Are The Game Awards Winners For 2017

The 2017 Game Awards featured 29 categories, which included recognition for the Best Role Playing Game (RPG), Most Anticipated Title for 2018, and the prestigious Game of the Year. If you need a quick recap of the winners take a look at our lengthy chart below.

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took top honors as the Game of the Year. It also won in the categories of Best Game Direction and Best Action/Adventure Game. Persona 5 received bragging rights as the Best RPG and Studio MDHR’s Cuphead received enough praise to win Best Art Direction, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.

This year’s Industry Icon Award went to Carol Shaw, who was one of the first women in the games industry. She developed numerous titles for the Atari 2600, including the notable River Raid, which was released in 1982.

One category — Best Multiplayer — doesn’t have a clear winner, but we will update the chart when we get the final results. The nominees include Fortnite, Call of Duty: World War II, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Destiny 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

AwardsWinners
Game of the YearThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Game DirectionThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best NarrativeWhat Remains of Edith Finch
Best Art DirectionCuphead
Best Score/MusicNier: Automata
Best Audio DesignHellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Best PerformanceMelina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice)
Games For ImpactHellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Best Ongoing GameOverwatch
Best Mobile GameMonument Valley 2
Best Handheld GameMetroid: Samus Returns
Best VR/AR GameResident Evil 7: Biohazard
Best Action GameWolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Best Action/Adventure GameThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best RPGPersona 5
Best Fighting GameInjustice 2
Best Family GameSuper Mario Odyssey
Best Strategy GameMario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Best Sports/Racing GameForza Motorsport 7
Best MultiplayerN/A
Most Anticipated GameThe Last of Us Part II
Best Independent GameCuphead
Best Student GameLevel Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)
Trending GamerDr. Disrespect (Guy Beahm)
Best Esports GameOverwatch
Best Esports PlayerFaker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
Best Esports TeamCloud9
Best Debut Indie GameCuphead
Best Chinese Gamejx3 HD
Industry Icon AwardCarol Shaw
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  husker 08 December 2017 18:08
    Any game which is locked to a single manufacturer's hardware should be automatically disqualified for game of the year.
    Reply
  Dunzaus 08 December 2017 18:35
    It's called an exclusive and they are essential for consoles. I wonder if you written this comment if it was a Halo game that had won.
    Reply
  araczynski 08 December 2017 22:46
    Persona 5? seriously? That thing is probably capable of inducing seizures with its art style.
    Reply
  rickhal 09 December 2017 01:08
    Happy to see that none of EA\Dice's offerings made it into this vote. Battlefront is an affront to anyone who gets sucked into buying it. BF1 continues to annoy and piss off customers by doing nothing about the gameplay issues that thousands complain about on the forums. And get totally ignored by EA\Dice. So, let them reap what they have sewn.
    Reply
  Icehearted 09 December 2017 06:09
    The whole thing was a dull, glorified commercial. Josef Fares was amusingly off-script, but that was about it.
    Reply
  Gmr_Girl 09 December 2017 10:12
    Feels sooo good to be a Metroid fan right now. Congrats to Samus Returns! :D
    Reply