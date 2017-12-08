Here Are The Game Awards Winners For 2017

The 2017 Game Awards featured 29 categories, which included recognition for the Best Role Playing Game (RPG), Most Anticipated Title for 2018, and the prestigious Game of the Year. If you need a quick recap of the winners take a look at our lengthy chart below.

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took top honors as the Game of the Year. It also won in the categories of Best Game Direction and Best Action/Adventure Game. Persona 5 received bragging rights as the Best RPG and Studio MDHR’s Cuphead received enough praise to win Best Art Direction, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.

This year’s Industry Icon Award went to Carol Shaw, who was one of the first women in the games industry. She developed numerous titles for the Atari 2600, including the notable River Raid, which was released in 1982.

One category — Best Multiplayer — doesn’t have a clear winner, but we will update the chart when we get the final results. The nominees include Fortnite, Call of Duty: World War II, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Destiny 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.