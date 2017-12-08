Here Are The Game Awards Winners For 2017

The 2017 Game Awards featured 29 categories, which included recognition for the Best Role Playing Game (RPG), Most Anticipated Title for 2018, and the prestigious Game of the Year. If you need a quick recap of the winners take a look at our lengthy chart below.
Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took top honors as the Game of the Year. It also won in the categories of Best Game Direction and Best Action/Adventure Game. Persona 5 received bragging rights as the Best RPG and Studio MDHR’s Cuphead received enough praise to win Best Art Direction, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.
This year’s Industry Icon Award went to Carol Shaw, who was one of the first women in the games industry. She developed numerous titles for the Atari 2600, including the notable River Raid, which was released in 1982.
One category — Best Multiplayer — doesn’t have a clear winner, but we will update the chart when we get the final results. The nominees include Fortnite, Call of Duty: World War II, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Destiny 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
|Awards
|Winners
|Game of the Year
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Best Game Direction
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Best Narrative
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Best Art Direction
|Cuphead
|Best Score/Music
|Nier: Automata
|Best Audio Design
|Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
|Best Performance
|Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice)
|Games For Impact
|Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
|Best Ongoing Game
|Overwatch
|Best Mobile Game
|Monument Valley 2
|Best Handheld Game
|Metroid: Samus Returns
|Best VR/AR Game
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|Best Action Game
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Best Action/Adventure Game
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Best RPG
|Persona 5
|Best Fighting Game
|Injustice 2
|Best Family Game
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Best Strategy Game
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|Best Sports/Racing Game
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Best Multiplayer
|N/A
|Most Anticipated Game
|The Last of Us Part II
|Best Independent Game
|Cuphead
|Best Student Game
|Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)
|Trending Gamer
|Dr. Disrespect (Guy Beahm)
|Best Esports Game
|Overwatch
|Best Esports Player
|Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
|Best Esports Team
|Cloud9
|Best Debut Indie Game
|Cuphead
|Best Chinese Game
|jx3 HD
|Industry Icon Award
|Carol Shaw