Turn Leftover Micro-SD Cards Into an SSD

By SSD 

GeekStuff4U is selling a MicroSD to SSD converter, allowing you to use up to 4 MicroSD cards in a RAID array to build your own SSD.

Most of us probably don't, but there may be a few among us who happen to have a bunch of MicroSD cards just lying around, being unused. Well, especially for you folks, GeekStuff4U.com is selling a MicroSD SSD creator kit.

This kit allows you to take up to four SD cards, and put them in a 2.5" form factor converter. Each card can be up to 32 GB in size, allowing for crafted SSDs of up to 128 GB. Undoubtedly, it uses a raid controller inside. Also, according to the site, the gadget can bring Windows Experience Index Score up to 3.6 for storage. Faster cards would obviously lead to higher scores.

The MicroSD SSD Creator Kit retails for a price of $79.56, so it might not be the cheapest way to land yourself a 128 GB SSD, but it is certainly an amusing little trick.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eddieroolz 04 October 2013 02:41
    It's an interesting idea, but the technical limitations and the price may be a hurdle.
  • anti-painkilla 04 October 2013 02:42
    Does anyone know how the low classes will work in these? I am betting that they will be as slow as the slowest card.

    It does not really seem worth it unless you have access to free 32GB class 10 microSD cards.
  • Leftbranch 04 October 2013 03:00
    Even then it isn't worth it. You can buy brand new 128gb SSD drives now for $79 on sale. Even the slowest SSD will be days faster than this.
  • darobin 04 October 2013 03:15
    It was of course Photofast that first came out with
    their 9000 SSD, which accepts SIX SD cards. In
    theory enabling one to put six 128 GB cards in and
    have a hefty SSD. I have one of these and though
    I had high hopes it would work, it did not, at least using
    the SDHC cards I put in. Still working on it....the Photofast
    SSD/SD is no longer available new...
  • smeezekitty 04 October 2013 03:37
    Too slow. Even four in RAID will be quite slow - probably not much better then a mech drive.
  • ddpruitt 04 October 2013 03:59
    I don't see why this is news. These are readily available for a much cheaper price. As I recall Tom's has already done articles on these in the past.
  • nukemaster 04 October 2013 04:09
    The low access times may be nice, but as many have said, ANY ssd will be faster and cheaper.

    The SSD's also have better wear leveling and should last longer.
  • w8gaming 04 October 2013 06:46
    Considering 128Gb SSD is really only about twice the price of this controller, and the slow speed such controller is going to operate at, this is not a viable device at all.
  • belardo 04 October 2013 07:12
    Hack-Tech like this rarely works well, especially performance wise.
    Costs too much, works too slow. Even a $70 500GB HD would be faster and more reliable than this junk.
  • gondor 04 October 2013 08:58
    All-in-one internal card readers that plug into USB cost literally a couple of dollars. MicroSD cards aren't all that bandwidth-hungry so unless these guys bring the price down into same range (no more than $10) I predict a glorious fail for them.
