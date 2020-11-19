GeForce Now Beta Hits iOS via Safari

GeForce Now is finally coming to iOS devices, but there’s a catch - you’ll only be able to play through the Safari browser, rather than an app.

Currently in beta, you can now access GeForce Now from the iPhone and iPad Safari browsers starting today. You’ll have to use one of the service's supported controllers, like the Xbox One controller or the DualShock 4 or the mobile-first Razer Kishi, since "keyboard and mouse-only games aren't available." But Nvidia is otherwise promising full featured game streaming. This includes RTX ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS super-sampling.



The App Store currently bans game streaming services like xCloud and Stadia from the app store unless they submit every game on their platforms for app store review and subject them to Apple’s 30% app store commission. Customers would also have to download each game individually, even if they’re played off the cloud. Of course, not every company’s willing to jump through those hoops.

“This remains a bad experience for customers,” Microsoft told The Verge earlier this September. “Gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play individual games from the cloud.”

The elephant in the room here is Fortnite, which Apple pulled from iOS earlier this August after Epic introduced an in-app payment system that bypassed the typical App Store commission. Epic is now in a legal battle with Apple over the App Store that might change how games and services like GeForce Now release on iOS even further down the line, but for now, Nvidia’s workaround means the popular shooter will be coming back to iOS soon. And, it will uniquely be able to be played without a controller.



“Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite,” Nvidia said in its GeForce Now on Safari announcement post. “Members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon."



GeForce Now on Safari actually isn’t the first time Nvidia’s brought it’s cloud gaming solution to browsers, either. The service is also currently available on Chrome , though only if you’re using a Chromebook.

None of this is ideal, nor is hardware really the issue here so much as App Stores rules.. But with Nvidia saying that 10% of its user base currently plays on Chromebook, maybe it’s a sign that we can expect services like this to expand to even more devices and distribution methods in the near future.