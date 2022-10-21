RTX 4090 From Newegg Arrived as Metal Blocks, Claims Customer

Getting short-changed is pretty annoying, but a redditor claims he is owed a considerable sum of money in the wake of a component purchase from Newegg. Getting to specifics, a Reddit user writes that he received a couple of blocks of heavy metal instead of a shiny new Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

The Reddit thread complaining about the purported Newegg Switcheroo is full of advice about a customer's next steps. Victims of this kind of mail order swindle have various paths they can follow to try and make good from the dispute; through direct contact with the retailer, taking the issue to their credit card merchant, or through the business regulator/legal systems, for example.

Unfortunately for the complainant, one of the first doors a disgruntled customer might try for recompense is claimed to have been slammed shut. The redditor says, "Newegg seems to have locked my account instead of responding."

(Image credit: Reddit: Nuclear Innards Beep)

Of course, several Reddit comments seem to be quite cynical about the customer's claims. Some amateur detectives have noted that the large metal objects, particularly the square, don't seem to have shredded the inner carton on its journey from Newegg to the customer. However, it is hard to say how long or rough that journey might have been.

The redditor provided further comment on his expected RTX 4090 GPU. He said that he took pictures of the box before opening it, thinking he might need to complain to Newegg about poor packaging. Then, another picture was taken of the box's damaged corners before opening it. Then, progressing to unpack the graphics card, the Newegg customer said that as they turned the box around, there was a noticeable "clink."

The above story might remind readers of the plight of Gamers Nexus editor Steve Burke earlier this year. Luckily, being a big wheel in a tech YouTube channel with millions of subscribers meant Burke's open-box order dispute with Newegg got ironed out pretty quickly. This user isn't quite so lucky, but his Reddit post caught the eye of Burke, who says he will be helping investigate and is interested in buying the two weights in the picture.

We will be watching developments in this case with interest, so please stay tuned.