This Giant Raspberry Pi 3B is Larger Than Life

We’ve seen some cool Raspberry Pi mods over the years but this giant Raspberry Pi created by Zach Hipps of Byte Sized Engineering takes the cake and the whole bakery.

This humungous Raspberry Pi 3B is twelve times the size of a regular 3B. Not only does this oversized Raspberry Pi look like the classic SBC, it’s also fully functional with working ports and GPIO.

To make the giant Pi function, a normal-sized Raspberry Pi is housed inside. Hipps wired cables for each port on the Pi to their larger counterparts. The GPIO is connected by means of individual wires soldered to the giant pins—and we challenge anyone to find a HAT big enough to fit on them.

The base for the big components is made from wood painted green to resemble the original PCB. The giant ports, chips and other components are 3D printed. According to Hipps, it took more than 5kg of PLA filament and over 150 hours to 3D print them all.

To see this giant Pi in action and get a behind-the-scenes look at the build process, check out the original video shared to YouTube on the official Byte Sized Engineering channel.