Gigabyte Announces Windows 11-Ready Motherboards

By

Simply enable hardware security in the BIOS

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Hot on the heels of Biostar, Gigabyte has become the latest motherboard manufacturer to announce which of its boards support a seamless upgrade to Windows 11.

Current Gigabyte Motherboard Compatibility With Windows 11
IntelAMD
X299 SeriesTRX40 Series
C621 Series300 Series
C232 Series400 Series
C236 Series500 Series
C246 Series
C200 Series
C300 Series
C400 Series
C500 Series

Much has been made of the nascent OS’s reliance on hardware-based security - the notorious TPM 2.0 - so motherboard makers are keen to reassure their customers that a plug-in dongle isn’t always needed.

“Lots of Gigabyte Intel and AMD motherboards can pass the TPM 2.0 verification of the Windows 11 by simply enabling the TPM-related function in the BIOS,” reads Gigabyte’s statement on the matter. “By this advanced BIOS setting, Gigabyte motherboards can pass the TPM 2.0 verification of Windows 11 to prevent TPM 2.0 support becoming an issue to users during their system upgrade.”

The fix involves opening the BIOS in Advanced mode, and enabling Platform Trust Technology under the Settings tab.

8 Comments
  • Colif
    yes, we have enables TPM in bios by default ... what an achievement.

    Thats deserves a new sticker.
    Reply
  • mikeebb
    If fTPM is all that Windows 11 requires (it's not), then lots of motherboards are compatible. Needs a fTPM-compatible CPU, also, but those have been around for several years too, or plug in a hardware TPM (once the scalpers have made their panic bucks). Other things will probably be more significant drivers of 11 compatibility. Good to know which motherboards Gigabyte has verified, though.
    Reply
  • peachpuff
    Colif said:
    yes, we have enables TPM in bios by default ... what an achievement.

    Thats deserves a new sticker.
    I'm sure it'll have "windows 11 ready" stickers on the box.
    Reply
  • Rogue Leader
    mikeebb said:
    If fTPM is all that Windows 11 requires (it's not), then lots of motherboards are compatible. Needs a fTPM-compatible CPU, also, but those have been around for several years too, or plug in a hardware TPM (once the scalpers have made their panic bucks). Other things will probably be more significant drivers of 11 compatibility. Good to know which motherboards Gigabyte has verified, though.

    Correct, my launch day ASUS Crosshair VI Hero has TPM 2.0 which can be enabled in BIOS. However paired with the R7 1800X I have in it gets a big fat NO.
    Reply
  • lvt
    And Windows 12 will be 100% TPM-free.
    Reply
  • Drazen
    I enabled fTPM and my PC passed Win 11 certification.
    But, two days later on boot I got message that my TPM is corrupted. Only way forward is resetting TPM. This means no boot without Bitlocker recovery key.
    And now what? Enable fTPM and wear recovery keys around?
    I do not have Bitlocker but what else is in TPM?

    Btw Gigabyte software is crap, very big crap. fTPM is another example.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker
    Rogue Leader said:
    Correct, my launch day ASUS Crosshair VI Hero has TPM 2.0 which can be enabled in BIOS. However paired with the R7 1800X I have in it gets a big fat NO.
    When you say you get a "no", is that from the PC Health Check app? Because that may not have anything to do with TPM. Win11 requirements say you need Ryzen 2K or newer (or Intel gen 8+), in addition to TPM 2.0 requirement.

    I believe all consumer Ryzen CPUs support fTPM, but don't quote me on that.
    Reply
  • Rogue Leader
    TJ Hooker said:
    When you say you get a "no", is that from the PC Health Check app? Because that may not have anything to do with TPM. Win11 requirements say you need Ryzen 2K or newer (or Intel gen 8+), in addition to TPM 2.0 requirement.

    I believe all consumer Ryzen CPUs support fTPM, but don't quote me on that.

    Yes its from the PC Health Check, which has since been pulled so who knows what will happen. I'm aware of the CPU requirement but my point was if TPM 2.0 is supported by the platform, the requirement for Zen+ seems a bit arbitrary.
    Reply