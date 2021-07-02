Gigabyte Announces Windows 11-Ready Motherboards

Hot on the heels of Biostar, Gigabyte has become the latest motherboard manufacturer to announce which of its boards support a seamless upgrade to Windows 11.

Current Gigabyte Motherboard Compatibility With Windows 11 Intel AMD X299 Series TRX40 Series C621 Series 300 Series C232 Series 400 Series C236 Series 500 Series C246 Series C200 Series C300 Series C400 Series C500 Series

Much has been made of the nascent OS’s reliance on hardware-based security - the notorious TPM 2.0 - so motherboard makers are keen to reassure their customers that a plug-in dongle isn’t always needed.

“Lots of Gigabyte Intel and AMD motherboards can pass the TPM 2.0 verification of the Windows 11 by simply enabling the TPM-related function in the BIOS,” reads Gigabyte’s statement on the matter. “By this advanced BIOS setting, Gigabyte motherboards can pass the TPM 2.0 verification of Windows 11 to prevent TPM 2.0 support becoming an issue to users during their system upgrade.”

The fix involves opening the BIOS in Advanced mode, and enabling Platform Trust Technology under the Settings tab.