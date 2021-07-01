Biostar Shows Which Motherboards Support Windows 11

Biostar has officially revealed its list of motherboards that will be compatible with Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system. These supported boards feature TPM 2.0 to ensure the best compatibility with the new OS.

Current Biostar Motherboard Compatibility With Windows 11 Intel AMD Z590 Series X570 Series B560 Series B550 Series B460 Series A520 Series H510 Series B450 Series B250 Series X470 Series X370 Series B350 Series A320 Series

This list is Biostar's current list of Windows 11 supported motherboards lineups and should be expanding soon to other chipset models. The most notable lineups that are still missing are the Intel 300 series chipsets and any Intel H series chipsets (like H270 & H370).

Biostar is the first manufacturer to officially have a Windows 11 support list for its motherboards, and we should expect to see simliar lists from other popular board makers such as Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock, and more.

This should make building a PC a bit easier, as the new Windows 11 system requirements can easily slip under the radar for a novice PC builder who doesn't know that features like TPM 2.0 are now a requirement to support Microsoft's latest OS.