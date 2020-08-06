GMK NucBox Mini PC Features Intel J4125 CPU

As computers get smaller and smaller, the number of developers continues to grow. This new mini PC, known as the GMK NucBox, is another new contender to make its way to the miniature PC market. It follows on the heels of Chuwi's Larkbox .

This new palm-sized PC has a seriously small footprint. It features 4K visual output, making it ideal as a media streaming platform. It also supports Wi-Fi, so it can connect to both wireless networks and a variety of wireless devices.

It comes housed inside a dark gray, metal chassis, measuring in at 2.4" x 2.4" (62mm x 62mm). Despite the small size, there are several ports to take advantage of: 2 USB ports, an HDMI output, 1 USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Storage-wise, there are SSD options ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB in size. You can expand on that using the microSD reader. It also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4.