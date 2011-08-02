Trending

Google Estimated to Have 900,000 Servers

By Business Computing 

There is a new server count estimate that puts the number of Google's servers not to far under 1 million.

Based on the estimated electricity use of Google's data centers published by Jon Koomey, Data Center Knowledge believes that Google currently runs about 900,000 servers to power its empire.

Google representatives apparently told Koomey, who publishes an influential annual data center power consumption report for the New York Times, that Google's data centers consumed less than 1 percent of the world's combined data center electricity consumption of about 198.8 billion kWh in 2010. Google's computers could be using somewhere in the neighborhood of 220 MW, which would point about 900,000 servers, Koomey believes. The researcher also noted that Google provisions about 50 MW of available power for its largest data centers, which could indicate that Google is preparing for significant expansion in the future.

“Google’s data center electricity use is about 0.01% of total worldwide electricity use and less than 1% of global data center electricity use in 2010,” Koomey writes in his report. “This result is in part a function of the higher infrastructure efficiency of Google’s facilities compared to in-house data centers, which is consistent with efficiencies of other cloud computing installations, but it also reflects lower electricity use per server for Google’s highly optimized servers.”

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dogman_1234 02 August 2011 08:42
    I sense a meme joke.

    Anyways.I would hate to pay the power bill there.
    Reply
  • toxxel 02 August 2011 09:08
    Google's server power level is over 900,000?
    Reply
  • spentshells 02 August 2011 09:34
    in two
    Reply
  • chickenhoagie 02 August 2011 09:41
    If I had a dollar for every one of Google's servers..
    Reply
  • zybch 02 August 2011 09:42
    guess they need that much power to consistently serve up search results filled with SEO crap and spam trying to sell me stuff for higher than retail prices which I don't want. Well done.
    Reply
  • alidan 02 August 2011 09:56
    dogman_1234I sense a meme joke.Anyways.I would hate to pay the power bill there.
    power is i blieve on average 11 cents a kwatt.
    so what is (((11x220x1000)/100)x24)x365

    its 211,992,000$
    Reply
  • timvdw 02 August 2011 09:59
    If the direct usage is "0.01% of total worldwide electricity use and less than 1% of global data center electricity use in 2010" I wonder what the indirect consumption is for all those people running their PCs to access Google and their SEO and Spam crap being served?
    Reply
  • 02 August 2011 10:10
    too bad not on Z-platform-VM/Linux's...could server up even more spam with even less power..
    Reply
  • brandonjclark 02 August 2011 11:18
    Dude, they're running lpar's, be sure of it.
    Reply
  • whysobluepandabear 02 August 2011 12:00
    While we're on the topic of electricity, I find it amazing that we have this insane, free energy source, known as the Sun, that we never take advantage of.


    Yeah, that giant fusion reaction burning ball gives us 100% free and clean energy. You pay a lot upfront for the infrastructure, but in the very near future you recoup those costs.


    And for some reason, I doubt mining coal, paying workers and running plants somehow is more cost effective. Maybe short term, but definitely not long term.


    P.s. I live in Vegas. We have like what, 330 days out of the year of pure sunshine. Load up Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, parts of California, Texas and etc....and well....you could seriously just have grids of panels that could power the whole country.


    Believe it or not, I'm really not a hippie - I just think it's crazy we haven't immediately jumped on the Suns energy by now. From a business prospective, it looks very promising and lucrative.
    Reply