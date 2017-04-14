G.Skill's Blazing Fast DDR4-4333MHz 16GB Memory Kits Are Here

G.Skill announced that it’s expanding its Trident Z line of extreme performance memory kits with the introduction of a new DDR4-4333MHz 16GB memory kit that is capable of hitting DDR4-4500MHz on the Intel Z270 platform. G.Skill claimed that this is the first DDR4-4333MHz memory kit on the market in the 16GB (8GB x 2) configuration, but, at least, Corsair has one as well.
The company provided validation screenshots of the Trident Z at DDR4-4333MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing at 1.40V as well as a stress test at DDR4-4500MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing. Both tests were conducted on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus IX Apex motherboard with an Intel Core i5-7600K processor.
As an added bonus, G.Skill also provided a screenshot of its currently under development DDR4-4400 memory being stress tested. The company stated that, although the memory timings in the screenshot are clearly listed as 19-19-19-39 CR2, final specifications are still under development and require some time to be ready for production.
We reached out to G.Skill for information on pricing and availability.
I had to literally double checked that all the components I bought for my next build didn't have any LED nonsense. I'd hate to accidentally buy that crap and lead manufacturers to thinking LEDs are what people want...
Ditto.
Double, ditto.
yea i had to bite the bullet and get a mobo with some LED lighting on it. thankfully the lightening was only on the side of the motherboard and they let you turn it off in the BIOS