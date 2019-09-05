G.Skill Announces 8x 8GB DDR4-4300 C19 Trident Z Royal Kits for Q4

G.Skill has teased its 8x 8GB Trident Z Royal kits that won't be available until at least next month. The announcement was light on details; however, we applied G.Skill's naming convention to screenshots of working modules published by G.Skill to create a specs table, which the vendor confirmed is accurate.
Specs
|Model Number
|Series
|Capacity
|Data Rate
|Timings
|Expected MSRP (Not Confirmed)
|F4-4300C19Q2-64GTRG
|Trident-Z Royal (Gold)
|64GB (8x 8GB)
|DDR4-4300
|19-19-19-39
|$1,399.99
|F4-4300C16Q2-64GTRS
|Trident-Z Royal (Silver)
|64GB (8x 8GB)
|DDR4-4300
|19-19-19-39
|$1,379.99
|F4-4000C16Q2-64GTRG
|Trident-Z Royal (Gold)
|64GB (8x 8GB)
|DDR4-4000
|16-18-18-38
|$1,219.99
|F4-4000C16Q2-64GTRS
|Trident-Z Royal (Silver)
|64GB (8x 8GB)
|DDR4-4000
|16-18-18-38
|$1,199.99
G.Skill wasn't able to comment on pricing. The prices listed above are based on current data for its Trident Z DDR4-4000 C18, the premium commanded by higher data rates and/or lower latency, the additional premium G.Skill assigns to modules with its Royal heat spreader/RGB/Diffusor package and the $20 price difference between current Gold and Silver modules. Constant changes in DRAM availability could drive the MSRP upward or downward at its actual release.
