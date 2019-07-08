G.Skill Readies Trident Z Neo RAM for AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs, X570

G.Skill is showing its love for the new AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop CPUs and X570 motherboard platform by introducing a brand new series of DDR4 memory kits under the Trident Z Neo brand.

Credit: G.Skill

Much like G.Skill's other Trident Z offerings, the new Trident Z Neo modules carry a dual-tone heat spreader with an aggressive tri-fin design, which is complemented with eight-zone RGB lighting. You can customize the lighting to your taste via G.Skill's Trident Z software or through third-party motherboard software, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome.

G.Skill has engineered the Trident Z Neo memory kits specifically for Ryzen 3000-series processors and, as a result, they come with unique CL timings for providing optimal performance for your money.

Specs

Frequency CL Timing Voltage Kit Capacity

DDR4-2666 18-18-18-38 1.20V 2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB

DDR4-3000 16-18-18-38

1.35V

2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB /4x 16GB

DDR4-3200 14-14-14-34

1.35V

2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB

16-18-18-38 1.35V 2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB

DDR4-3600 14-15-15-35

1.40V

2x 8GB /4x 8GB

16-16-16-36 1.35V 2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB

16-19-19-39 1.35V

2x 8GB / 4x 8GB / 2x 16GB / 4x 16GB

18-18-18-38 1.20V 2x 8GB / 4x 8GB

18-22-22-42 1.35V 2x 8GB / 4x 8GB /2x 16GB / 4x 16GB



Credit: G.Skill

The Trident Z Neo memory kits are available in capacities of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Memory speeds start from 2,666 MHz up to 3,600 MHz. The DDR4-2666 kit features CL18-18-18-38 timings and runs at 1.2V, while the DDR4-3000 kit has its timings set at Cl16-18-18-38 and operates at 1.35V.

G.Skill offers the DDR4-3200 memory kits in two flavors. The high-performance kit boasts CL14-14-14-34 timings, while the budget kit comes with CL16-18-18-38 timings. Both memory kits run at 1.35V. The DDR4-3600 memory kits, on the other hand, are available in five different presentations with timings that vary between CL14-15-15-35 and CL18-22-22-42.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the Trident Z Neo memory kits but said they will arrive on shelves this month.