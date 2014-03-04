Guru3D's New Display Driver Remover 12.4 Utility Available

Guru3D has posted its new Display Driver Uninstaller: v 12.4. This utility is a tool that can be used to remove Display Drivers from your system completely, leaving no traces at all.

While in most situations using such a tool would be overkill, and simply uninstalling the driver through the AMD or Nvidia given uninstaller is sufficient, occasionally there are uses for this application, particularly when you're having driver problems. In such situations it is helpful to know that the previous drivers have been completely removed, since it can help you figure out the exact cause of problems.

Guru3D's Display Driver Uninstaller tool goes through all the places where the driver may leave leftovers, and removes them, including any executables and registry entries.

The tool is available for download here.

