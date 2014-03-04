Trending

Guru3D's New Display Driver Remover 12.4 Utility Available

By Drivers 

Driver problems? Try Guru3D's Display Driver Uninstaller to completely eradicate old graphics drivers.

Guru3D has posted its new Display Driver Uninstaller: v 12.4. This utility is a tool that can be used to remove Display Drivers from your system completely, leaving no traces at all.

While in most situations using such a tool would be overkill, and simply uninstalling the driver through the AMD or Nvidia given uninstaller is sufficient, occasionally there are uses for this application, particularly when you're having driver problems. In such situations it is helpful to know that the previous drivers have been completely removed, since it can help you figure out the exact cause of problems.

Guru3D's Display Driver Uninstaller tool goes through all the places where the driver may leave leftovers, and removes them, including any executables and registry entries.

The tool is available for download here.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brarboy 04 March 2014 16:31
    +1 for Guru3D, Display Driver Uninstaller(Driver Sweeper) has been a always handy and useful tool. Thanks :D
  • warezme 04 March 2014 16:36
    Nice to see a guru3d reference in here.
  • mauller07 04 March 2014 17:00
    I have used display driver cleaners for years and never had a single driver issue when updating to newer drivers since.both AMD and Nvidia cards.
  • Heironious 04 March 2014 23:05
    I have never had one single driver issue ever....just by using the Geforce experience express update or by the driver package itself. It's not rocket science.
  • Elit33540 05 March 2014 23:05
    Credits to Wagnard and the DDU-Team.Wagnard is the maker of DDU.
  • Elit33540 05 March 2014 23:12
    Official DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller) website:http://www.wagnardmobile.com/DDU/
  • papablista 11 March 2014 15:14
