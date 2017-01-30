Upcoming 'Gwent' Update Brings The Powerful Nilfgaardian Faction

Gwent, a card game based on a mini-game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is still in a closed beta. But that isn't stopping developer CD Projekt Red from adding new content to the game: the studio will let players try out the Nilfgaardian card faction and other new cards with a coming update.



According to the developers, the theme of the Nilfgaardian card set is control. You can use it to take a peek at the opponent’s hand, change the order of cards in the deck, or use “trickery based on the use of disloyal units.”

If you prefer to use other card factions,have no fear. On top of the new faction, additional cards are also coming to the Northern Realms, Scoia’tael, Skellige, and Monsters. There will also be some new neutral cards that every faction can use. All of this new content amounts to over 60 cards. It doesn’t sound like much, but with the right faction and the perfect combination of cards, you can have a nearly unstoppable deck.

The update will arrive on February 6. The closed beta is still ongoing for both PC and Xbox One players, and if you want to join in on the fun, you can sign up on the game’s website.