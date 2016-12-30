Trending

Rare Community Badge Available On Tom's Hardware

By Web Life 

Hey there Tom's Community!

In our forum, we've recently seen a huge influx of new members with pressing questions after having opened their new gifts, and we're grateful to have an epic community of experts that prides itself on answering. We'd like to recognize these vigilant experts with a rare, limited time event badge for their profile.

The "Holiday Hero" badge will be awarded to any member who responds first to 25 Unanswered question type threads from December 19 to January 8. To qualify, the thread must be a Question type thread and have 0 replies. Naturally, placeholder or lower quality responses will be removed and won't count towards the total progress. (If you’d like, you can check out a listing of all unanswered questions in the forum here.

This special recognition badge will be available only during this timeframe and will be manually awarded by Community Staff to all qualifying expert users at the end of the period.

Happy Holidays, and see you on the forums!

-Joe Pishgar, Community Director

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joshyboy82 31 December 2016 08:32
    Hi Joe, I noticed that you didn't directly ask a question, but what you were trying to say was, can someone help me with my new community badge. Well, Joe, it's easy see: You gotta flag every post with a less than three word response, I mean flood it. If Tom's removes half of your posts, you still might have enough for 25 keepable questions. Boom Joe. You get a badge. You're welcome.
    Reply
  • dalauder 03 January 2017 00:47
    FYI: The forums seem to be (halfway) down. While open tabs for threads seem to be working, I can't search the forum.

    UPDATE: It seems to be working now.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 04 January 2017 14:20
    It seems around a certain time of day (or night, depends on where you live and/or try to access it) that the main search link here gets overloaded with people trying to participate.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 11 January 2017 04:22
    When will these be posted to the Qualified accounts?
    Reply
  • Th3pwn3r 11 January 2017 23:29

    I was wondering the exact same thing. I wonder if I qualify.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 12 January 2017 13:35
    Any word on the distribution of this Badge?
    Reply
  • Samaratin 20 January 2017 02:50
    When we get our badges :)
    Reply
  • velocityg4 28 January 2017 14:54
    Any update as to when to expect these badges to roll out.
    Reply
  • joshyboy82 29 January 2017 10:40
    Hi, I didn't do anything to deserve a badge, but I'm concerned that this thread is growing. This isn't the type of thread you want extended conversation on. So, about those badges...
    Reply